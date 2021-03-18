Bringing the Banquet Home: Las Cruces Utilities Annual Awards Celebration

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) typically holds their annual awards ceremony during a banquet where associates receiving awards are recognized for their years of service. Those associates can invite one family member to help celebrate their achievements.

It’s also the time for new staff to meet the old, and for the new LCU director Delilah Walsh, it was her chance to finally meet more of the staff and express her gratitude, particularly through the challenges of the past year, to each while delivering them a chicken dinner to take home.

“Each person has had their role to keep us going through the pandemic, and I’m grateful to every one of them,” Walsh said. “I was sorry to not be able to meet them in a more relaxed setting, but I’m so glad I could take a minute or two to finally meet more of the crew, especially those who are out in the field, to finally see the strength that drives this department.”

After picking up his food and being thanked for his work by Walsh, LCU Water Production Operator Robert Carrasco said, “Water doesn’t stop, and neither do we!”

LCU would also like to thank Albertsons Manager Jon Hinojo, from the El Paseo Road location, who pitched in to help deliver the meals before leaving for the Army Reserves that weekend. “It’s important to help each other, especially during this time,” he said. “It’s good for us to come together as a community.”

LCU can be reached at 575-528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.