Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered a “pause” on all border wall construction within a week, one of 17 executive orders he issued on his first day in office. The move Wednesday leaves projects throughout the border unfinished but still under contract after his predecessor, Donald Trump, worked feverishly to successfully to build 450 miles. In Arizona, crews have been blasting dynamite in remote mountains to complete work. In Texas, construction equipment lay idle Thursday. In San Diego, work continued at an iconic cross-border park overlooking the Pacific Ocean, which then-first lady Pat Nixon inaugurated in 1971 as symbol of international friendship.