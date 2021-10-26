Bernalillo County inmate accused of fatally beating cellmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old inmate in the main jail for metro Albuquerque is accused of killing another inmate who was his cellmate.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said Telea Lui was rebooked at the Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder in the beating death Monday of 41-year-old Leon Casiquito. The Sheriff's Office said Lui was originally jailed on charges of aggravated battery of a household member with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

An attorney for the state public defender’s office represented Lui in his original case, and an office spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the homicide case.