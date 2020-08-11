Albuquerque police fatally shoot 2 men in separate incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque police fatally shot two men during separate incidents a few hours apart.

Deputy Police Chief Harold Medina said police fatally shot one man early Tuesday morning during an exchange of gunfire after a home invasion and that another man was fatally shot Monday evening when police responded to an altercation involving a dispute between neighbors.

Medina said no officers were injured. No identities were released. Medina said an item resembling a gun was found next to the man fatally shot in connection with the dispute with a neighbor. Medina said a child was between the two neighbors involved in the altercation.