Aggies Run To Victory Over Dixie State 35-29 On Sunday

EL PASO, Texas — Jonah Johnson rushed for two first downs to keep a final drive alive and Juwan Price scored the winning touchdown from 13 yards out as New Mexico State won a see-saw battle with Division I newcomer Dixie State 35-29. Price took a handoff straight up the middle, finishing with 165 yards on 20 carries for the Aggies.

Johnson finished with 171 yards passing and picked up 28 of his 53-yards rushing on the game-winning drive. Kody Winstead threw for a career-high 352 yards with a pair of touchdowns and threw at least one pass to nine different receivers for Dixie State.