Michael Swickard, Ph.D.

Michael Swickard was born at Holloman Air Force Base outside of Alamogordo, New Mexico where his father was a career Air Force Photographer. Michael was a photographer at NMSU for the student Round-Up and the Yearbook where he served as the Head Photographer 1968-69. He then moved to radio and then

television production. He was the initial production manager when KRWG-TV went on the air in February 1972. In 1973 he was hired by KOB-TV in television production.

Michael says he has mixed a love of media with a love of education, having taught at Albuquerque High School, Dona Ana Community College, and the NMSU College of Education. Michael has a Ph.D. in Educational Administration with a focus on Distance Learning.

From a lifelong enjoyment of Chile, Michael says he is happy writing and talking about Chile since Hatch is the Chile Capital of the World.