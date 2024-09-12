Joshua Bowling - Searchlight New Mexico

Joshua Bowling - Searchlight New MexicoReporter
Joshua Bowling, Searchlight's criminal justice reporter, spent nearly six years covering local government, the environment and other issues at the Arizona Republic. His accountability reporting exposed unsustainable growth, water scarcity, costly forest management and injustice in a historically Black community that was overrun by industrialization. Raised in the Southwest, he graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
-
Politicians, businessmen, and cartel operatives have all benefited from the hundreds of millions of dollars New Mexico’s horse racing industry brings in annually. Those who have criticized it say it’s cost them.