Florida Republicans hold their ground despite national Democratic gains

While Democrats made gains across the country in the midterm elections, Florida Republicans held on to the governor’s office and a U.S. Senate seat, along with several other closely contested races.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Evan Power, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, about the party’s victories and how Florida’s results compare with the national picture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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