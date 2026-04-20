Virginia vote on maps could tip control of Congress

Virginia voters are deciding whether to redraw congressional maps just months before the midterms, a move that could give Democrats up to four additional House of Representatives seats.

But this isn’t just about one state. It’s part of a fast-moving, national battle over redistricting, with both parties scrambling to redraw maps and gain an edge in a narrowly divided Congress.

Here & Now‘s David Folkenflik speaks with NPR’s Ashley Lopez about what these redistricting votes could mean for control of the House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR