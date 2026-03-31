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Supreme Court rules that Colorado conversion therapy ban violates free speech rights

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 31, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided against LGBTQ+ rights groups and ruled that Colorado’s ban on so-called conversion therapy for minors violates the free speech of a Christian therapist who had sued.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law as a senior writer for Slate and co-hosts the podcast Amicus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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