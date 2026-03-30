DHS shutdown likely to continue for another two weeks

Congress is away on recess for the next two weeks, and Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Semafor congressional reporter Nicholas Wu about when lawmakers will broker a deal to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security, including its immigration enforcement efforts, which have been at the center of negotiations following the deaths of two American citizens earlier this year.

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