Ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested in connection with anti-ICE protest in Minnesota church

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:58 AM MST

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon was arrested late Thursday night. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that the arrests of Lemon and three others were at her direction, in connection with a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that disrupted a Minnesota church service nearly two weeks ago. Lemon says he was there as a journalist and that the arrest is a violation of his First Amendment rights.

NPR’s David Folkenflik brings us the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

