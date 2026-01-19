The future of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday

President Trump removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the list of free-entry days to national parks this year.

Removing MLK Day as a national holiday altogether would require an act of Congress, but some conservatives are calling for that.

Journalist Andrew Lawrence joins us to discuss how Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is being degraded and what that means for how we understand the history of race and racism in the U.S.

