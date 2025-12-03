Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under scrutiny

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he wasn’t in the room for any additional strikes on a boat suspected of carrying illegal drugs in international waters on Sept. 2.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Geoffrey Corn, who served in the Army for 21 years and is now the chair of criminal law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University School of Law, about the growing controversy over the Sept. 2 strikes and the overall legality of the administration’s campaign against alleged narco-terrorists in international waters.

