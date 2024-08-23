What we saw at the DNC in Chicago

Four days, dozens of speakers and many balloons later, the 2024 Democratic National Convention is officially over.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night. She is the first woman of color to be a major party presidential nominee.

Throughout the convention hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people gathered each day outside the United Center in Chicago to protest the war in Gaza.

Take a look at what our photographers captured.

Michael Zamora/NPR / Delgates dance on the floor of the United Center on the final day of the DNC.

Keren Carrión/NPR / Attendees cheer as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks on the first night of the DNC.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / President Joe Biden speaks on the first night of the DNC.

Keren Carrión/NPR / People cheer for the Obamas at the DNC.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Leaders of the Uncommitted Movement participate in a sit-in outside the United Center ahead of the last day of the DNC.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR / A protest group marched in opposition of the DNC. The Chicago Police Department had a visible presence at the march, though there were no serious clashes between the protesters and law enforcement.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / At least four protestors were arrested after breaking through the barricade.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / The shadow of a police officer shines against a wall as protestors and officers crowd below.

Keren Carrión/NPR / Former President Barack Obama and Former US First Lady Michelle Obama embrace on the second night of the DNC.

Keren Carrión/NPR / Delegates hold up signs reading "Coach Walz" as Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks on the third day of the DNC.

Keren Carrión/NPR / Doris Wallace, a board member for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, attends the “Climate Voters Go All In” event in Chicago, during the DNC.

Keren Carrión/NPR / Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the last night of the DNC.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Kelly Jacobs wears bracelets that read "KAMALA" that she plans to pass out to people attending the convention.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Ella Emhoff leans on her fatherm Doug Emhoff's shoulder on the last night of the DNC.