Israel's election turnout soars, lifting opposition hopes of beating Netanyahu

Updated October 27, 2026 at 6:04 PM MDT

Israeli voters turned out in their highest numbers in more than two decades in a tense national election on Tuesday to decide whether to stick with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition or change course.

Netanyahu is in a tight race with his top rival, Gadi Eisenkot, a center-right former military chief of staff, according to early exit polls after voting ended at 10 p.m. local time. The preliminary results broadcast across Israeli TV networks didn't show a clear winner, but appeared to give the bloc of opposition parties led by Eisenkot a slight edge over Netanyahu's governing coalition.

Still, the final vote tallies may take some time. And even when they're complete, if no bloc wins an outright majority, it could take days or weeks to decide who will be Israel's next prime minister, as party leaders try to assemble a governing coalition.

Israelis consider this one of their most consequential votes in history — the first parliamentary election since the October 2023 Hamas-led attack and the start of wars in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Highest turnout in 27 years

The Central Elections Committee said 77.7% of voters cast ballots as of 10 p.m. — the highest turnout since 1999.

Enthusiasm was especially high among voters seeking to replace Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, with almost two decades in office across multiple tenures.

" Important is an underestimation, because it's much more than important. It's crucial," voter Naama Aaronsohn said of the election. "I'm worried. ... What's going to become of our country if there's not a major change?"

Another voter, Itamar Ariel, said there are problems in Israel but no one can replace Netanyahu. He said his choice is about security for Israel.

Voter turnout in majority-Arab areas was strong.

Nur Abu Na, a 30-year-old nurse, called Netanyahu's government racist against Arab citizens and said she believes it's important for her community to vote. There are two predominantly Arab blocs in the elections.

"This government it's not good for us and ... not good for anyone," she told NPR.

Netanyahu voiced alarm throughout the day, in multiple social media posts, alerting his followers to the high number of Arab citizens of Israel who were voting. He urged his right-wing supporters to get out and vote too.

"A very good outcome for Eisenkot"

The early exit polls suggested Netanyahu's Likud Party won the most seats, with Eisenkot's Yashar party coming second. No party won a majority in the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset.

But the final results will depend on the math and negotiations among broader alliances. The bloc of opposition parties led by Eisenkot appeared to win a combined 52 seats, over the Netanyahu coalition's 50, according to the major exit polls.

Opposition leaders quickly reacted to the preliminary results, saying they suggested voters dealt a blow to Netanyahu's coalition.

Shira Efron, an Israeli policy analyst at the Rand Corp. think tank, agreed that it could be an opposition victory.

"This is a very good outcome for Eisenkot" and his recently formed party, Efron told NPR. "The most likely scenario is that he will receive the mandate from the president to form the government." She said he could try to form a minority government or join an alliance with Arab politicians.

At an election party in Tel Aviv, Eisenkot's supporters cheered as the exit polls were announced.

But votes will continue to be counted Wednesday, and the electoral map could shift. And Eisenkot could have difficult political negotiations ahead to form a government.

"I'm anxious. Listen, the results are good, but they're complex. It takes time before we have a full picture," said opposition supporter Ophelie Namiech.

Netanyahu supporters hold out hope

At the Likud election night party in Jerusalem, giant screens played Hollywood-style militaristic videos of bombs exploding, soldiers marching, airstrikes blowing up buildings and other areas. that has drawn condemnation from other countries and human rights experts.

The videos also repeatedly showed President Trump shaking hands with Netanyahu.

Trump has publicly endorsed Netanyahu. After going to war together against Iran, in June 2025 and again this February, the two leaders plan to launch major attacks against Iran after the Israeli and U.S. midterm elections.

The mood at the event was celebratory as supporters held out hope for a victory.

" I've been here many times at different campaigns where at the first hour, that's what the exit polls show, and then you wait a little bit. And Prime Minister Netanyahu has had a knack of getting over the top when he needed it," said Netanyahu supporter Elie Pieprz.

He said in the end, he believes that Israelis will stand by their current leadership at a time of war.

"Right now we're in a war ... as unattractive as that may be to sound internationally, that's the reality," he said. "I think it is much more likely that they [Israeli voters] will understand that Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to lead this war against Iran, particularly with President Trump, and will come together because they, we need to have a certain amount of unity."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Daniel Estrin reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Ruth Sherlock reported from Jerusalem. Samantha Balaban, Itay Stern, Shir David and Alon Avital contributed reporting in Israel.

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