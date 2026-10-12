Russia hits Ukraine gas facilities after Trump claims 'energy ceasefire'

Updated October 12, 2026 at 12:53 PM MDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia continued missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, hours after President Trump claimed that Moscow had agreed to an "energy ceasefire" designed to spare energy-related infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine.

"We did not attack, while Russia attacked our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities," Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X. "I think it was Putin's answer to President Trump. And the message from Russia was very clear — they don't know anything about the energy ceasefire."

According to Zelenskyy, a jet-powered Iranian "shahed" drone fired from Russia struck a gas production facility around midnight, while other drones struck at least five other energy-related targets. He said 33 people were reported wounded across the country.

Later on Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine supported the concept of an energy ceasefire, but he called for more pressure on Russia "for de-escalation to actually succeed."

"Russia must take corresponding steps. As of now, there is no indication that Russia is complying with the conditions outlined by the American President," Zelenskyy wrote in a social media post.

On Sunday, Trump said on his social media platform that "both parties" had agreed to the partial ceasefire, adding, "Do not break it!" He offered no details about the arrangement. But officials in Moscow appeared to show little willingness to limit strikes.

Asked about the energy ceasefire on Monday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the idea as another attempt by Zelenskyy to exploit a proposed pause in the fighting to regroup and rearm. "I do not think [Zelenskyy] deserves a respite," he said.

NPR asked the White House for comment on Russia's overnight strikes and what they mean for Trump's proposed ceasefire. Administration officials have yet to respond. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has often targeted civilian infrastructure, including gas and electric systems.

Trump's efforts to broker a deal protecting energy infrastructure in the warring nations comes amid rising fuel prices in the U.S., following Trump's decision to go to war with Iran. Gas prices have emerged as a major challenge for Trump and his Republican allies ahead of next month's midterm election.

Last week, Trump announced a controversial plan to reduce diesel prices by reviving imports from Russia. On Sunday, however, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators released a statement calling Trump's proposal unlawful.

"Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin's brutal war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Andrii Marienko / AP An injured man collects his personal belongings in front of his house destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Zelenskyy and many U.S. allies have supported the idea of an energy ceasefire, while condemning Trump's plan to import Russian diesel. Zelenskyy called Trump's move a "weak decision," while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday the move is "in direct opposition" to international peace efforts.

In a statement Monday, Trump described his effort to partner with Russia to lower U.S. energy prices as a part of his "America First" strategy, prioritizing U.S. interests over concerns about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The European Union paid Russia $250 Billion Dollars for Energy, and the Fake News Media doesn't want to get near that story. I made the right choice for the American People," Trump wrote.

Russia's official news agency TASS confirmed Monday that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has agreed to supply 300,000 tons of diesel to the U.S. in October, with monthly supplies increasing in the months ahead.

"The US administration, in turn, issued a general license authorizing Russian diesel supplies to the global market until April 7, 2027," TASS reported.

While Ukrainian officials say they have so far respected Trump's call for an energy ceasefire, they did strike large data centers inside Russia operated by Yandex, a company often described as Russia's version of Google. The strike led to service outages in parts of Russia.

Zelenskyy said Monday that the strikes on Yandex have also led to a drop in the number of Russian propaganda bots appearing on social media. "A lot of people noticed it. There was less hate, less division, and fewer provocations," he said.

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