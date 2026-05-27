Due to required maintenance on Sunday, May 31, over-the-air viewers in Alamogordo and El Paso may experience a loss of signal from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service for TDS, Dish, DirecTV, U-verse, and Spectrum customers may also be impacted. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this necessary maintenance is completed.
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.