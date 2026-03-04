GOP leaders call on Rep. Tony Gonzales to drop his bid for reelection

Updated March 5, 2026 at 12:20 PM MST

House Republican leaders have called on Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, to end his bid for reelection, as the third-term lawmaker continues to face fallout over allegations of a past affair with a member of his staff.

The announcement from Republican leadership follows the decision by the House Ethics Committee to launch a formal investigation into Gonzalez, who earlier this week was forced into a May runoff in the Republican primary in his district.

"Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich. wrote in a statement. "We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election."

The ethics panel voted to establish a subcommittee to probe allegations that Gonzales "engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office and/or discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

This comes after Gonzales faced increasing pressure from members in his party to resign or drop out of his race after explicit text messages from him to his then-employee Regina Santos-Aviles were published in The San Antonio Express-News. NPR has not independently verified these text messages.

Santos-Aviles died by suicide last September.

Gonzales has previously denied wrongdoing, but in an interview Wednesday with conservative radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Gonzales said he "made a mistake."

"There was a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," he said. "Since then, I've reconciled with my wife Angel, I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever."

He added he "looks forward" to the Ethics Committee's investigation.

Asked about concerns of the power imbalance between him and Santos-Aviles, Gonzales said he took responsibility and that it is "important to know all the details and all the facts.

It is against the House's code of conduct for lawmakers to have sexual relationships with staff.

On Tuesday night, Gonzales advanced to a May 26 runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera.

Thursday's statement marked a shift for Johnson, who had previously said that Gonzales needs to address the allegations with his constituents, and that he is entitled to due process.

"As in every case like this, you have to allow the investigations to play out and all the facts to come out," Johnson told reporters last week. "If the accusation of something is going to be the litmus test for someone being able to continue to serve in the House, you'll have a lot of people who would have to resign or be removed or expelled from Congress."

The Ethics Committee probe could take months to complete. It will announce the members who will serve on the investigative subcommittee once they are selected.

NPR's Jason Breslow contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 NPR