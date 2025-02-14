© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At 74, Wisdom the albatross is welcoming new motherhood once again

By Manuela López Restrepo
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:37 PM MST
Wisdom, the legendary Laysan albatross or mōlī, stands at right with red leg tag next to her new partner as they admire their recently laid egg at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 27, 2024.
Dan Rapp
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP
Wisdom, the legendary Laysan albatross or mōlī, stands at right with red leg tag next to her new partner as they admire their recently laid egg at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 27, 2024.

At the age of at least 74, Wisdom the albatross is showing that for many, motherhood simply never ends.

Three things to know:

  1. The Laysan albatross was first banded (or marked) in Hawaii in 1956. Meaning, she could be even older than the current estimate of 74.
  2. She's been at motherhood for quite some time; Wisdom has likely produced 50 to 60 eggs, and brought as many as 30 chicks to the fledgling state, NPR's Bill Chappell reported.
  3. But it still feels like a marvel to watch her keep at it; after laying her latest egg in December, she was captured returning to her nest last week on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge to tend to her young chick.

Want to understand the impact of tech on your body and how to live better with your devices? Subscribe to the Body Electric newsletter.

Is this normal?

Back in December, Jon Plissner, supervisory wildlife biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told NPR of the unlikely odds for a bird like Wisdom.

"Of the more than 250,000 birds banded since [biologist] Chandler Robbins banded Wisdom in 1956, the next oldest bird we know about currently is just 52 years old," Plissner said.

Some of Wisdom's eggs have gone missing, and in 2011, she survived a deadly tsunami. She's also survived the threats of plastic debris and fishing nets, and has flown millions of miles over the open sea to migrate and most importantly, care for her babies.

Dive deeper with NPR

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR National News
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.
See stories by Manuela López Restrepo