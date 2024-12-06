Concerns over Trump's crypto promises. And, gift ideas for 5 personality types

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Syrian opposition forces stormed Hama city in central Syria yesterday as part of their largest offensive in years against President Bashar al-Assad's government. The rebel push started last week when fighting led to the capture of Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo.

Omar Albam / AP / AP Smoke from fighting billows in the edges of the town of Hama, Syria, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024.

🎧 More than 100 civilians have died from the fighting between the rebel forces and pro-government factions, which are backed by Russia and Iran, NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi tells Up First. Hama has regional significance as it's a main supply route that Iran uses to move weapons to its ally — the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. HTS, which used to be affiliated with al-Qaeda, is leading the offensive. Eyes are on the next big city — Homs, where fighting on the outskirts has been reported. If the rebels keep the momentum going, they'll be inching closer to the Syrian government's seat of power.

President-elect Donald Trump announced David Sacks will take on the role of the White House AI and crypto czar. Sacks, a longtime Silicon Valley venture capitalist, would guide the administration's policies toward these technologies. The decision comes after Bitcoin hit $100,000 this week for the first time.

🎧 Trump has promised to make the U.S. "the crypto capital of the planet" and to nominate regulators friendly to that industry, NPR's Rafael Nam says. This is a very different approach from the Biden administration. Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. Critics like Dennis Kelleher of the advocacy group Better Markets are concerned the latest rally around crypto could create a short-term boom over the next couple of years but could lead to a catastrophic financial crisis.

Officials in New York City are taking steps toward addressing its housing crisis by approving a housing plan called City of Yes. It could lead to 80,000 new homes over the next 15 years. The city has over 3.5 million homes, but most are occupied, and prices outpace those in nearly every other location in the U.S.

🎧 The plan has tweaks that will permit more housing: Some homeowners will be allowed to add an extra unit on their properties, and developers can build bigger buildings near subway stations, according to David Brand of WNYC, an NPR network station. The plan will also make it easier to convert offices into apartments and condos. Though significant, the plan won't solve the city's housing problems, especially for the lowest-income New Yorkers. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams says zoning alone doesn't create affordable housing, which is why she got the mayor to commit more funding for rent aid and low-income housing.

Life advice

Malaka Gharib/ NPR /

It is the season for giving, but not everyone has a knack for finding the right gift for their loved ones. Editor-in-chief of SELF Magazine Rachel Wilkerson Miller and actress and content creator Asia Jackson share advice on how to buy meaningful presents for five personality types.

🎁 For the practical person, consider a gift they could use in their daily lives. Miller recommends gift cards for services like oil changes, car washes and dog walking.

a gift they could use in their daily lives. Miller recommends gift cards for services like oil changes, car washes and dog walking. 🎁 A gift card probably won't cut it for sentimental loved ones. Consider giving them a memento that relates to a memory you both share. Homemade gifts are also great options.

Consider giving them a memento that relates to a memory you both share. Homemade gifts are also great options. 🎁 For those who enjoy experiences, consider activity-related gifts like cookbooks, Lego sets or even a membership to a local museum.

activity-related gifts like cookbooks, Lego sets or even a membership to a local museum. 🎁 Gifts that encourage relaxation and destressing, like massage guns and blankets , are perfect for the cozy person.

, are perfect for the cozy person. 🎁 What about the person who has it all? Give them something totally fun, totally unexpected and heartfelt.

Get more gift ideas for these five personality types here.

Weekend picks

NPR /

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani's new documentary Bread & Roses tells the story of three women who are protesting the Taliban's erasure of women from political and public life.

📺 TV: In Netflix's The Madness, Colman Domingo plays Muncie Daniels, who finds himself on the run after he discovers a brutal murder and is framed for the crime.

📚 Books: NPR staff and book critics weighed in on their favorite titles for the annual Books We Love guide. Here are a dozen novels they are excited to share from this year.

🎵 Music: NPR Music has rounded up a list featuring 124 of the best songs of the year. The collection has something for everyone and even allows you to discover songs through a single genre. Here's a playlist for your streaming pleasure.

🎮 Games: From cozy puzzles to multiplayer sensations and grand adventures, NPR staff and contributors share their favorite video games of 2024 so far.

❓ Quiz: There has been a lot of news this week, from presidential pardons to a new word of the year. Maybe that is why I got a barely passing score on this quiz. Do you think you can do better?

3 things to know before you go

Filippo Monteforte/AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis (right) looks on as he's presented a new fully electric popemobile at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Pope Francis is going electric in a new eco-friendly G-Class Mercedes-Benz popemobile for the 2025 Jubilee processional. A federal judge in Texas has rejected a proposed plea deal between Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department stemming from the deadly crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019. A new study finds people who eat a small, daily dose of dark chocolate have a lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to people who don't consume it.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

