A new message this election for low-information voters

COMMENTARY:

Every two years at this time I’ve written what was essentially the same column, encouraging disinterested and uninformed voters to get out and vote.

Two years of daily reflection brought about by events in the news have led me to reconsider that strategy. And so, my message for those same voters this year has been tweaked to address current conditions.

If you think your vote doesn’t count, you’re wrong. It does count, but only once - just like everybody else. And, there’s almost no chance that your vote will decide the winner. The races will all end the same, whether you vote or not. All of the power in voting is collective. If that’s not enough for you, then just stay home.

If you think the election is rigged, you’re wrong. It won’t be perfect. Humans will always make mistakes, but the overwhelming majority of election officials are local residents who work hard to ensure an honest and fair vote. And, our system in New Mexico is pretty good. Every vote is made on a paper ballot that can be preserved and recounted later if needed. But, if you have bought into the lie that the system is rigged, show your indignation by refusing to participate. Just stay home.

There is a wealth of information available for voters to consider before going to the polls. The Bulletin’s voter guide came out last week, and covered races for secretary of state, attorney general, County Commission District 1 and NM House Districts 35 and 52. The League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico has its own voter’s guide available online. And, KTAL-LP 101.5 FM Las Cruces Community Radio has been conducting on-air candidate forums for the past several weeks that are available online under the show “Speak Up Las Cruces.”

As is the case with every election, some candidates take the time and effort to ensure that voters have the opportunity to better understand their positions, and some don’t. I’ve found that is usually a pretty good indicator of how responsive to the voters they will be if elected.

But the sad truth is, most voters don’t know which candidates responded and how because they didn’t give the election guide a second glance. Those are the voters who get all of the love and attention prior to the election.

Elections are a zero sum game. Misinformed votes carry just as much weight as those cast by learned electors. And, campaigns are wise to spend their time and effort trying to lure disinterested voters to the polls. If somebody has read all the voters' guides and attended the debates, you don’t have to convince them to vote.

I get it, but I don’t like it. And I’m done trying to convince people who don’t know or care about the election to go vote.

High levels of voter apathy are typically a good thing. It usually means things are going pretty well and people are paying attention to things other than politics. As the early voting numbers have already indicated, that won’t be the case this year.

But, this is a midterm election, which means that we don’t get to vote for a new president. If being limited to only voting for statewide and local races is not enough of a motivation for you, then just stay home.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com

Walt Rubel’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.