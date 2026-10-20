Trump and District 2

COMMENTARY:

This ain’t business as usual: each day Donald Trump does things which, if done by any earlier president, would be the chief event we recalled from his Presidency.

That’s only part of why I’ll vote for Gabe Vasquez against Trumpist Greg Cunningham.

Imagine Barack Obama banning Fox News and the Wall Street Journal from the White House, insulting them, and having the FCC review their licenses – or vindictively having the DOJ vindictively prosecute political foes.

Imagine Dwight Eisenhower accepting a $200 million personal gift from another country. Harry Truman left office almost penniless. Ulysses Grant got Mark Twain to help him write his memoirs, to provide for Grant’s wife and family.

Imagine Lyndon Johnson or Richard Nixon trying to overturn his re-election loss and fomenting mob violence. Nixon resigned. Johnson declined to run. Trump has revived measles and nearly turned Canada into an enemy.

Trump ended a deal that was successfully keeping Iran from trying to develop nuclear weapons, then bombed Iran sufficiently to destroy (he claimed) its potential to develop nukes, then started a war to keep Iran from getting nuclear weapons, despite knowing the war would spike oil prices, then grew so dismayed by the political huge impact of his actions that he unilaterally breached Russia sanctions, hoping Russian diesel would lower prices. A desperate U.S. President sacrificing our national interest in a deal with a desperate Russian dictator pursuing an unjust war.

Most Congressional Republicans fear Mr. Trump and do not interfere with him or criticize him. Some speak up. Cunningham calls Trump’s agenda his “Number One priority” and is “deeply honored by Trump’s endorsement of him. Gabe is a Las Crucen. He is willing to work with Mr. Trump or vigorously oppose him.

I respect Mr. Cunningham’s service in the Gulf War and law enforcement. But when he promises to “fight to restore order,” I doubt he means restoring order in our national government, where we most need it. He “will cut regulations strangling small businesses,” which would likely save big corporations from the unprofitable regulations aimed at protecting our health and environment, and protecting our pocketbooks from price-fixing and antitrust violations. While Gabe would expand access to health care, Cunningham opposes more government involvement. I believe we should have universal health care like every other serious nation.

Mr. Cunningham has shown no imagination, no wisdom, no awareness of the urgent need to protect our democracy right now, and no reason we should select him to represent our interests in Congress.

Gabe has. Gabe says he fights to “help working families make ends meet,” rather than help businesses shrug off regulations. He fights Mr. Trump, but some votes and statements anger progressives. To me, that means that although Gabe and I share many values, he’s committed to representing ALL citizens in his district. Representing a huge district wisely probably requires doing some things I disagree with.

Mr. Cunningham’s values differ from mine, and those of most Las Crucens. Balancing one’s personal set of values with those of the folks one represents can be challenging. I think Gabe does that pretty well. I can’t know how Mr. Cunningham would do that – especially with a truly vicious person heading his party and obsessively demanding loyalty. To him, not the nation.

In normal times, I’d prefer Gabe. These times, and these unthinkable abuses, lend great urgency to the voting for Gabe. One vote in Congress could truly matter.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.