Why life has been unnecessarily difficult for Cubans for more than a half-century

COMMENTARY:

Sending your kids back to school this season is a great moment to keep in mind how that would feel in Cuba, where the Trump administration’s oil blockade means you’re sending them off to school hungry, while you, they, and the educators navigate blackouts, food shortages and a transportation system starved of fuel.

Trump has turned Cuba’s already severe economic crisis into the extraordinarily acute electricity, transportation and basic-services crisis Cuba is experiencing today.

Many students and teachers now must walk long distances to attend their classes. The schools, once committed to a properly balanced diet with adequate protein intake, struggle even to procure and transport something. At home, you’ve likely been unable to feed them adequately. You’ve also worked out getting their school clothes cleaned and ironed at the home of a friend who has electricity, and locating rechargeable lamps so they can study after dark.

One mother bought a pair of sneakers for 15,600 pesos. The average state salary in Cuba is roughly 3,000 to 4,000 pesos per month. Put that 15,600 pesos in that context – then add books, a bigger jacket, and school supplies. Both supplies and sometimes meals, formerly supplied by the schools, are becoming parents’ responsibilities this fall.

While a central accomplishment of Cuba’s revolution was universal education system, this year merely opening and operating Cuba’s 10,000 schools for 1.4 million students is a major accomplishment – before struggling to approximate something like the conditions necessary for effective schooling. For schools, no water means problems with drinking, toilets, cooking, washing and basic hygiene.

This crisis results partially from longstanding U.S. sanctions, a collapse of tourism during the pandemic, inflation, and other problems. But Mr. Trump has substantially worsened the misery.

Reuters reports that many ordinary Cubans have only a few hours of electricity a day and suffer disrupted health services and shortages of water and food. Fuel prices have skyrocketed far beyond the average Cuban’s means. Reuters found gasoline selling on the black market for as much as $38 a gallon, three times the average government monthly salary. The blockade has also disrupted public transportation. Collapse of fuel imports also worsens refrigeration, water pumping, and farming.

The U.S. has had a comprehensive embargo dating to the 1960s, when it might have had some justification. (Unquestionably, letting the USSR place missile launchers in Cuba in 1962 was a stupid mistake, although it triggered a U.S. promise not to invade again.)

I remember the Cuban Revolution. The U.S. could have merely accepted it. Fidel Castro was a strongly nationalist leader—and a strong character. It's a slight oversimplification to say the U.S. pushed him into Soviet arms; but a 1964 U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that Castro had turned toward the Soviet Union in 1959-60 "more out of necessity than conviction." It noted that Castro's relationship with Moscow wasn't entirely comfortable. Castro was dependent upon the USSR in ways he disliked. He wasn't simply Moscow's puppet.

That is why we have made life unnecessarily difficult for Cubans for more than a half-century. For many decades the U.N. General Assembly has warned that our actions – even pre-Trump – violated international law. If one of those Cuban mothers could somehow ask me, I sure couldn’t explain why it’s in our national interest now to starve her and her kids. Nor could Donald Trump, of course. Could you?

We should remove our muddy boots from Cuba’s neck. Should have, long ago.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.