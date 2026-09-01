More county missteps

I called Doña Ana County Tuesday and asked a trick question: “Who is the County Treasurer?” Someone politely gave me the same information as the county website: Marisol Richardson. I asked to speak to Deputy Treasurer Eric Rodriguez.

To her credit, the county employee came back on the line and volunteered that she’d given me incorrect information “because I just didn’t know what to say.” She was extremely apologetic and highly professional, a credit to the county. I apologized too.

The question was tricky because Ms. Richardson, weeks ago, took a different job, also with the county. There has been no public announcement. As time kept passing, I figured the public should know that our County Treasurer isn’t our County Treasurer. I was calling hours after the County Commission’s regular meeting, during which none of this was mentioned. That looks bad, in a county that’s under extra scrutiny just now.

When I called Ms. Richardson, she was candid and apologetic. She confirmed the facts, took ownership of the failure to have said anything public, and said she was in the process --- that she’d written an announcement and was working with the County. She hadn’t realized she should do anything more public until other elected officials suggested she do so. She had informed the Commission. She said she had not been receiving two salaries.

Oddly, I don’t think the county is being harmed. Rodriguez was Deputy Treasurer years ago, then served two full terms as Treasurer. Term-limited, he did not run in 2024. But no one could be more capable of running this office, even as Deputy, or Acting. We talked. He wanted to assure the public that the office is functioning normally and the unusual facts I related above have not interrupted that.

The County Commission should invite folks interested in serving out Richardson’s term to apply, give those applications due consideration, perhaps interviewing the candidates at a meeting, as was done when Amanda Lopez Askin was appointed County Clerk. That’ll take time. But there’s no urgency.

It’s a bit more urgent to appoint someone to replace Joanna Ferrary as District 37 State Representative. One reason her recent resignation made sense is that, throughout the year, legislators attend meetings and hearings, gathering information for use in the next formal session. Why have Ferrary do that when she’ll not be our representative next session? Ideally, we’d appoint for these months whoever will succeed her in January; but we’ll decide that 3November. It’d make some sense to appoint Lori Martinez, the Democratic candidate. In a heavily Democratic district, she’s likely to win. But Republicans can reasonably argue that her opponent, Isabella Solis, could win. Two reasonable alternatives: (1) schedule a special meeting for 5 November to appoint as interim representative the person elected, or, (2) recognizing political realities, place three marbles in a hat. Write “Lori” on two, since she’s more likely to win, and write “Isabella” on the third, and appoint whomever chance dictates, at the next commission meeting. Appointing someone not on the ballot would be stupid.

Meanwhile, the County also should also stop letting Derrick Pacheco outsmart it. We keep trying to punish him unconstitutionally. Latest was filing misdemeanor charges for saying, “You’re treating us like a bunch of pendejos.” Courts say you can’t constitutionally punish him for that. Even the commissioners looked startled. Some attorney could get Pacheco a bunch of our county money for these stupidities.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.