Why New Mexicans Should Pay Attention to the Cyclospora Outbreak

When Americans think about foodborne illness, they often picture spoiled meat or undercooked poultry. Few have heard of Cyclospora cayetanensis, a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh produce and cause weeks of debilitating illness. Yet the current U.S. Cyclospora outbreak demonstrates that a food safety problem originating hundreds of miles away can quickly reach dinner tables in New Mexico. As of August, the United States has recorded about 23,000 confirmed cases across 47 states.

New Mexico's first reported case was identified in Bernalillo County in June, followed by cases reported in Doña Ana, Valencia, and Santa Fe counties. Seven cases have been reported in the state so far, although five of those patients had a history of international travel. This distinction is important: while not all of New Mexico's reported cases may be associated with the current domestic outbreak, their presence demonstrates that Cyclospora is a real public health concern for New Mexicans.

In today's highly interconnected food system, fresh fruits and vegetables routinely cross state and international borders before reaching grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and hospitals. A contamination event at a single production or processing facility can affect consumers across dozens of states within days. Foodborne diseases do not recognize state lines, making food safety a national responsibility with local consequences.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that infects the small intestine. Unlike many infectious diseases, it is not spread directly from one person to another. Instead, the parasite must first mature in the environment after being shed in human feces before it becomes infectious. Contamination most commonly occurs when fresh produce comes into contact with contaminated irrigation water or is handled under unsanitary conditions during harvesting, processing, or packaging.

The current multistate outbreak has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico and served at Taco Bell restaurants. However, Cyclospora has also been associated with other fresh produce, including bagged salad mixes, romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, parsley, raspberries, blackberries, snow peas, green onions, and cabbage.

Symptoms typically develop about one week after consuming contaminated food and include prolonged watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Without proper treatment, illness may persist for weeks or even recur. The recommended treatment is the antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, which is highly effective for most patients.

The ongoing outbreak also reveals the broader vulnerabilities of today's food supply. Large foodborne outbreaks can disrupt agricultural supply chains, trigger costly recalls, reduce consumer confidence, and place significant financial burdens on growers, distributors, restaurants, and public health agencies. Every outbreak serves as a reminder that protecting the food supply requires constant vigilance from farm to table.

Consumers also have an important role to play. Wash your hands before and after handling fresh produce. Rinse fruits and vegetables thoroughly under clean running water before eating or preparing them, and scrub firm produce such as melons and cucumbers with a clean produce brush. Discard bruised or damaged portions before preparation. Because rinsing alone may not completely remove Cyclospora, thoroughly cooking foods when appropriate remains the most effective way to destroy the parasite. Refrigerating cut fruits and vegetables within two hours also helps prevent the growth of other harmful microorganisms.

This issue deserves particular attention in New Mexico. Agriculture is more than an economic sector; it is part of our heritage. From our nationally recognized Chile industry to the many farms that supply fresh produce throughout the region, New Mexico depends on consumer confidence in the safety and quality of its agricultural products. Maintaining strong standards for irrigation water, worker hygiene, field sanitation, and food safety is essential not only for protecting public health but also for sustaining one of the state's most important industries.

John Agbetsi is a PhD Student in Food Science and Technology at

New Mexico State University.

John Agbetsi's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU