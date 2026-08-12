Feds work against New Mexico's effort to find Zorro Ranch truths

COMMENTARY:

At the same time that Todd Blanche was being confirmed as U.S. attorney general, his Justice Department was working to thwart the only active criminal investigation in the country seeking to bring a small measure of belated justice to the women who were victimized years ago by Jeffrey Epstein and his rich and powerful associates.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a lawsuit last week against Blanche and the Justice Department demanding that they release records related to the state’s prior investigation of activities at Zorro Ranch, a sprawling compound outside of Santa Fe that was owned by Epstein at the time of his alleged crimes.

“We have heard repeatedly they are going to cooperate, but what our team has encountered is anything but cooperative,” Torrez said at a recent press conference, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Torrez is seeking the return of evidence gathered by the state during a previous investigation conducted by former AG Hector Balderas. That investigation was halted at the request of the federal government in 2019, during the first Trump administration.

The Justice Department argues that it can’t release the documents New Mexico is seeking because that would risk disclosure of the victims. That’s rich. Reporting by the Wall Street Journal found that the names of at least 43 Epstein survivors had been left unredacted in recent Justice Department filings.

Torrez noted that New Mexico may now be the last chance for survivors seeking justice. As assistant AG, Blanche announced that the federal investigation into Epstein and his many associates, including the president, had been closed. To quote the cop from South Park, “Nothing to see here folks … move along.”

In the 1990s, Epstein purchased the luxurious ranch nestled against the Sandia Mountains from former New Mexico Governor Bruce King. Along with the criminal investigation by the AG, a special investigative subcommittee has been formed by the state House of Representatives to try to find out what took place there.

Earlier this month, that committee filed its initial report. It lays out the timeline and explains the numerous subpoenas that have been issued to state agencies seeking more information. The final report by the House is due at the end of the year.

It is outrageous that the rich and powerful men associated with Epstein are being held to account everywhere except the nation where the crimes were committed.

New Mexico not only provided safe haven for Epstein, our governor at the time may have been personally involved. In court filings, Virginia Giuffre reported having given a “massage” to Bill Richardson when she was 16 years old.

It makes no difference that Richardson has passed. If this was taking place in our state, we need to know about it and take steps to prevent it from ever happening again.

Clearly, there is a coverup taking place to shield our nation’s leader. But he too will pass some day. The young women and girls who were victimized by old men will outlive their abusers. The truth will be fully revealed. I commend both AG Torres and the House Truth Commission, who are working to hasten that process.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com.

Walt Rubel’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.