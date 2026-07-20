How many folks suffer a Trump Derangement Syndrome when He speaks

COMMENTARY:

I’m not much of an America Firster. (I do say “United States,” showing respect for America’s 35 sovereign nations.)

But I love our country enough to be amazed that so many decent folks suffer a Trump Derangement Syndrome that suspends their normal wisdom and critical thinking when He speaks.

I don’t believe anybody completely. Not even my doctor. Surely not politicians and presidents. Nor, necessarily, men who have repeatedly gulled folks into huge investments that went bankrupt, then took his profits to the bank in a Brinks Truck while investors wept.

We all know other practical things in our day-to-day lives. If you managed a small company, and one person repeatedly quarreled with others, one-on-one, and told you those people were all “completely incompetent and dishonest – Lightweights,” would you can them all or start forming doubts about that guy? Since grade school, when I heard another kid repeatedly explain to us that he was “the best” at everything, and related numerous tales in which he was the heroic savior, I kind of looked for other kids to play with. Among lawyers it was the same. We also learned that someone who just cursed everybody out and said how much richer he was usually wasn’t much fun.

I also had a friend named George who envied Bud and me our facility with language. As we drank, he’d use bigger and bigger words that he understood less and less. We weren’t terribly impressed, but George was a great guy. Dirt-biking, he put us to shame and could read desert terrain that looked as confusing as New York City blocks turned out to be for George. We’re all good at something. Few of us are absolutely great at everything. Trumpists have likely noticed that too, but forget it fast when the Pied Piper tunes up his flute.

So who cares? How does this clown harm our country? Aside from starting a costly and unnecessary war without a clue what might happen? Or acting like a schoolyard bully, as if leaders of other nations wouldn’t know the basic stuff we know about liars and braggarts? (Well, they’re dumb foreigners.)

Throughout history, a technology gives a country an edge they then have to spend so much on protecting that they fall behind the folks who develop the next technology. We had a greatness that looked like it might survive that pattern: we spoke the world’s most-used language, had a fine educational system, and welcomed students from elsewhere. That was our nest egg. (Almost all our great scientific advances were made by immigrants or immigrants’ kids. Some clown made war on our educational institutions, tries to censor science and history that undermined his prejudices or profits, and – in the guise of trying to protect us from too many unlawful immigrants – scared the butts off potential foreign students. Foreign enrollments are down radically.

Meanwhile, even if you’re not fully sold on global climate craziness, the world clearly must move, and is moving, away from coal and oil toward renewables. DJT keeps his head in the sand so as to keep netting big campaign contributions from oil and gas. He’s handing our “enemy,” China, free rein to take the lead in those fields, from electric vehicles to solar homes. Not wise.

So he’s sabotaging us in places that will hurt all of us; but he’s gonna put them trans people, intellectuals, and welfare cheats in their place.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.