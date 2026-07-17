Life’s soundtrack has a different song for every moment

COMMENTARY:

I don’t know how long it would have taken me to learn the alphabet if not for the song, but even today if I need to conjure it up for some reason, I do so melodically. As an aside, I’ve always felt bad for the letters “l” “m” “n” “o” and “p.” They get smooshed together there in the middle, instead of the individual respect granted to all the other letters.

Nothing sticks in my head like a catchy tune. Unfortunately, that includes advertising jingles. I fear there will come a time in my life when I won’t be able to remember my own name; but, because of opera singers on a bus, I will know who I should call if I have a structured settlement and I need cash now. And, I will still know that phone number, long after having forgotten my own.

A phrase used repeatedly in the news often leads me to a similar song lyric. When George W. Bush described the opening days of the Iraq War as “shock and awe,” my mind immediately turned to the song “I Feel For You.” I walked around for days singing:

“Shock and awe

Shock and awe

Shock and awe let me rock you

Let me rock you shock and awe

Let me rock you shock and awe

Because I feel for you.”

Mostly to myself, but not always. I don’t really mind getting caught. Obviously, I’m not shy about sharing.

About six months ago, I adopted Godzilla from the animal shelter. Whenever anybody asks about his name, I explain that it was because he destroyed Tokyo. Then I start singing … “Oh no, there goes Tokyo.”

He’s a young terrier mix with way more energy than he can run off in my backyard. Especially by himself. And so, we go to the dog park every morning, where he can tussle with Faith and Lilly, along with any other dogs looking to romp.

I sing the same song every morning as we're leaving the house, to the tune of “Going to a Go Go” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.

“We’re going to the dog park, everybody

We’re going to the dog park, everyone

You know we’re gonna bark, bark

At the dog park.”

Before there was written language, music was used to tell stories and transmit information. Studies show that when children listen to or sing along with a song, it activates the auditory, emotional and motor centers of the brain, allowing for greater memory and cognitive retention than when they are reading or studying in silence.

And it’s not just children. Music has also been shown to improve the memory of those suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Several years ago, CNN aired a documentary about Alzheimer's Disease that featured intimate footage of singer Glen Campbell as he and his family were struggling with the disease. There were times when he couldn’t remember the names of his own children. But when he picked up a guitar, he didn’t miss a note. It was like his fingers just knew where they needed to go.

As I’m wrapping up this column, it occurs to me that I’m actually going to have to sing for the radio versions. That should be concerning for all involved, but I plan to belt them out proudly.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com

Walt Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.