Are we all crazy?

COMMENTARY:

Our state finance department has ordered our county government to hire an independent fiscal agent as a watchdog over any state funds we get, because of “systemic, pervasive, and long-standing failures in the county’s management of public funds.” (Wonder how they’re managing our tax funds.)

One commissioner saying the recent audit was “politics” didn’t inspire confidence. The state auditor is a fellow Democrat; some of the problems I’d written about in columns, over a dozen years, and when you ran for your position I suggested folks vote for you; and stuff like the county manager suing the sheriff without even getting you commissioners to sign off on it, or rushing like lemmings to enact a questionable Project Jupiter deal without all the facts or meaningful public discussion, just aren’t competent governing.

But it’s okay. I hear this voice from Turkey droning on, telling me that everything is wonder, the speaker is our greatest president ever, and everyone loves him.

Jupiter advocates are proving all our worst suspicions about them. Creating a huge, and hugely polluting, power grid, they claim they’ve answered our concerns by using newfangled fuel cells. Assuming they work, in such a large installation, those will trim the extra pollution by just 30%. Jupiter proponents mostly omit that percentage. If you handed me a glass of poison and answered my complaint by telling me I only had to drink 70%, I’d not be thrilled.

Seeing many citizens file objections to Jupiter’s application for Environmental Department approval, the Jupiter folks naturally paid people $25 per hour to find folks to say they liked it. If you declined, they obtained your email so as to send further information. Then you were surprised to discover that you’d emailed the NMED how much you loved Jupiter’s pollution.

Fraud, forgery, and identity theft are crimes; but rich folks doubt the New Mexico AG will come after them. If he does, they’ll blame those overzealous third-party contractors. “We knew nothing about it. Didn’t notice those news stories.” (Here’s hoping you stand up for us, Raul!)

Meanwhile that voice drones on, explaining that manufacturing in the U.S. is the best ever, he’s even better than he thought he was, and he fixed our steel problem, then the next administration had no idea what they were doing, so he’s fixed it again. (Aren’t economists predicting a world-wide slowdown because he’s prevented the world from transporting oil?)

I thought Graham Platner was getting wrongly attacked. The latest complaint, by a specific woman he dated who utters persuasive details publicly, and can prove she told her therapist and next boyfriend, long before Planer’s political run, says otherwise. He should split and let Maine Democrats replace him. Immediately! Although he’s not guilty of rape unless and until proven so, (a) the circumstances tend to support her account and (b) a man who raped a woman shouldn’t be a Senator. Down East voters will be unlikely to vote for him. Further, while the campaign should be about Collins, and Trump, it will now (if he stays in) be about Platner.

Yeah, it’s ironic that he gets ushered off stage for a rape allegation but we elect as president a guy whom a civil jury found guilty of forcing himself on a woman he didn’t even know?

But he’s the greatest national leader in recorded history. I just heard so on the radio.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.