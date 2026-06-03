COMMENTARY:

Ask county candidates how they will end this cycle

Unable to resolve their long-standing differences, leaders of the County Sheriff’s Department and County Commission both called for a full audit last year, certain it would find that the other side was in the wrong. It did.

There were no winners in the report released last week by the State Auditor’s Office. It took the office 14 months to complete the report and 355 pages to compile it all, because there was a lot on both sides in need of correction.

The audit found, “systematic failures in governance, operational effectiveness, internal controls and fiduciary responsibility.” It also described a, “sustained and widening breakdown in accountability, coordination and organizational structure.”

The feud between the Sheriff’s Office and the County Commission did not start with Sheriff Stewart and the current board. One of my favorite moments in local politics was when then-County Administrator Julia Brown had then-County Sheriff Kiki Vigil served with a subpoena during a live television interview.

The audit found that claims of mismanagement by both sides were valid.

The sheriff was right. The County Commission did try to get involved in hiring decisions where it had no authority. It did lack standardized disciplinary procedures, resulting in inconsistent enforcement. It did have a lack of coordination between key departments, leading to confusion, delays and adverse outcomes.

It did have inadequate handling and tracking of investigations, leading to a greater probability of lawsuits. It did have weak internal controls over procurement and contracts, along with a lack of transparency. And, it did fail to fully comply with the Open Records Act.

The County Commission was also right. The Sheriff’s Office did elevate levels of litigation, complaint and formal disputes. It also failed to comply with the Open Records Act and had inconsistent documentation and record-keeping practices. And, it lacked the oversight to ensure consistent adherence to established policies.

The report makes it clear that the structural deficiencies are not limited to any one office or agency. A government-wide lack of internal controls has, predictably, resulted in conflict escalation, culminating with expensive lawsuits.

It concludes with this: “Restoring trust - both with the public and with county employees - will require more than procedural changes. It will require leadership, accountability and a demonstrated commitment to fairness, transparency and consistent governance.”

We will elect a new sheriff and two new county commissioners in November’s election. The District 3 race was decided in the primary, but in the races for sheriff and District 1, this audit should give voters a roadmap as to what they must demand of our new leaders.

There needs to be more than just a commitment to fairness and transparency. Candidates need to come into office with a step-by-step plan they can show voters to demonstrate how we will finally end this expensive and unproductive cycle of conflict resolution through litigation.

Walter Rubel can be reached waltrubel@gmail.com

Walt Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.