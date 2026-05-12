A Month to Celebrate the People Who Make Care Possible

COMMENTARY:

May is one of my favorite months – not only because it reflects the energy and renewal of spring, but because it gives us the opportunity to pause and recognize the extraordinary people who make healthcare possible, especially here in Las Cruces, Doña Ana County and across southern New Mexico.

For more than 75 years, Memorial Medical Center has served this community through times of growth, challenge, and change. That enduring legacy is built not on buildings or equipment alone, but on generations of physicians, nurses, staff, and community partners who have shared a commitment to caring for our neighbors when they need it most.

Throughout May, we celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Hospital Week (May 10-16), EMS Appreciation Week (May 17-23), and many other health observances that shine a light on the professionals who serve our patients and community every day. It’s a fitting time to say what we don’t say nearly often enough: thank you.

At Memorial Medical Center, our people are our strength. On May 12th, we will host our annual Service Awards, recognizing nearly 180 employees for a combined 2,410 years of service. From physicians and nurses at the bedside or in outpatient clinics, to therapists, technicians, residents, pharmacists, environmental services, food and nutrition, registration, and administrative teams – every role matters. Each person contributes to the care and compassion our patients experience the moment they walk through our doors.

We are also deeply grateful for our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partners, who serve as an extension of our hospital long before a patient ever arrives in our Emergency Department. EMS professionals are often the first point of care in moments of crisis, delivering lifesaving treatment, calm reassurance, and critical communication in the most challenging circumstances. Their professionalism, clinical expertise, and partnership are integral to the success of our Emergency Department and essential to the continuity of care for our patients.

Healthcare is complex and demanding. The work we do requires skill, resilience, collaboration, and heart. It’s the nurse who notices a subtle change, the physician who takes extra time to explain a difficult diagnosis, the EMS professional who delivers expert care under pressure, the staff member who ensures a clean and safe environment, and the colleague who supports a teammate through a long shift. These moments – often unseen – define who we are.

May also reminds us that caring for our community starts with caring for our people. As stewards of a hospital with a proud legacy, we remain committed to listening, investing, and creating an environment where team members feel supported, respected, and proud to build the next chapter of Memorial Medical Center together.

As we mark Nurses Week, Hospital Week, EMS Appreciation Week, and the many observances throughout this month, I hope our team members – and our community partners – take a moment to feel proud. Proud of the progress we’ve made. Proud of the care we provide. Proud to be part of a hospital that continues moving forward – grounded in more than 75 years of service and focused on the future.

To our physicians, nurses, staff, EMS providers, and healthcare workers across the Mesilla Valley: thank you. You are the reason Memorial Medical Center is strong today and well‑positioned for the years ahead.

It is a privilege to work alongside you and advance our mission of making communities healthier.

Dennis Knox

Chief Executive Officer

Memorial Medical Center

Memorial Medical Center is a financial supporter of KRWG Public Media. Dennis Knox's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media.