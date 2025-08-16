Investing in Our Outdoors Means Investing in Our Future

COMMENTARY:

New Mexico is seeing historic revenue levels and we have a rare opportunity to make bold investments that will pay off for decades. One of the smartest things we can do right now is invest in our youth and communities through the New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) and the Trails+ Grant program.

These programs do more than connect kids with the outdoors. They prepare the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow, strengthen rural economies, and make sure all young people — no matter their zip code, background, or income — can experience the health, cultural, and career benefits that come from spending time outside.

Here in Las Cruces, we’ve seen firsthand what these investments can do. Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project was founded by local Latino leaders to ensure that historically excluded communities have access to the outdoors and that our stories and values are reflected in public land decisions. From hosting community campouts to restoring the La Mancha wetlands, our mission is rooted in the belief that conservation is as much about people as it is about land.

Similarly, Friends of the Organ Mountains–Desert Peaks works to protect the incredible landscapes of our region while making them accessible to all. Through our Moving Montañas program, we introduce youth and their families to the beauty of the Chihuahuan Desert and help them build a lifelong connection to our public lands. These experiences are more than field trips — they are pathways to future careers, healthier lifestyles, and stronger communities.

The Outdoor Equity Fund was the first of its kind in the nation. Since 2020, it has given more than 83,000 New Mexico youth the chance to explore the outdoors, learn new skills, and see themselves in conservation and outdoor recreation careers. The Trails+ Grant has funded over 220 projects across the state, from repairing wildfire-damaged trails to building new recreation centers. Together, they create opportunities and jobs in every corner of New Mexico.

Federal dollars that help fund already under-resourced after-school programs are being cut or threatened. That means the OEF can fill a growing gap in after-school opportunities, giving kids a safe, healthy, and enriching place to be when the school day ends.This is more than feel-good policy — it’s a long-term, strategic investment.

There’s another funding gap we can’t ignore. The Great American Outdoors Act — and with it, the Land and Water Conservation Fund — is up for renewal in Congress. This funding has supported parks, trails, and outdoor projects across New Mexico for decades. But renewal is uncertain, and any cuts could hit rural communities the hardest.

If that happens, OEF and Trails+ will be among the few programs left to keep this work going. These programs put money on the ground in rural economies — directly, by creating jobs in trail building, restoration, and outdoor programming; and indirectly, by bringing visitors who spend money at local restaurants, hotels, and stores.

In southern New Mexico, we know that investing in the outdoors is investing in our people. Trails bring tourists who support local businesses. Outdoor youth programs hire local experts, educators, cultural guides, storytellers, and contractors. And when kids and families spend time outside, our whole community benefits — physically, socially, and economically.

We can’t afford to wait and see what happens in Washington. We need to strengthen our state programs now so they can keep delivering for our communities, no matter what happens with federal funding.

Adrian Angulo is the Programs and Campaigns Director for Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project. Patrick Nolan is the Executive Director for Friends of the Organ Mountains–Desert Peaks.

Adrian Angulo

Patrick Nolan

The opinions of Adrian Angulo and Patrick Nolan are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.