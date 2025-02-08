Journalists in need of protection

Commentary:

I write most columns from the outside looking in. This one is different.

New state Rep. Sarah Silva, D-Las Cruces, has introduced a bill protecting journalists. And, she’s got a couple of heavyweights backing her. Speaker of the House Javier Martinez and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth are both cosponsors.

House Bill 153 is called the Protect Reporters From Exploitative State Spying Act, which would have made a great acronym if not for the word “from.” It would prevent the state from forcing journalists to turn over sources, records and documents unless they are necessary to prevent an act of terrorism or imminent violence, especially against children. It also broadens the definition of who qualifies as a journalist, and includes digital communications.

“We see examples at the federal level of government chipping away at journalists’ ability to do their jobs by pursuing the identities of unnamed whistleblowers,” Silva said.

CBS is being sued by Donald Trump for $10 million over allegations that its interview with Kamala Harris was edited to make her look good. Trump had agreed to an interview, and then backed out.

And now, the Federal Communications Commission is involved. It has ordered CBS to turn over the full transcript from the interview, and camera feeds. Brendan Carr, Trump’s new pick to lead the FCC, will determine if CBS treated his boss fairly.

Incredibly, CBS turned over the documents and appears to be pursuing a settlement. So, they’re OK with having the government in their editing room from now on?

Carr isn’t stopping there. He has also launched investigations into NPR and PBS, and has called for Congress to cut off funding. The investigation focuses on messages in support of underwriters, an issue I’ve become familiar with in my new role as general manager at KTAL-LP 101.5 FM community radio. We can run messages of support for our underwriters, but they can’t have a call to action.

We couldn’t survive without our underwriters, and I doubt if PBS or NPR could either. Which, of course, is the point. Both are seen as unfriendly toward the current administration, which will do everything within its power to weaken or eliminate them.

ABC agreed to pay Trump $15 million to settle a case after interviewer George Stephanopoulos said he had been found liable for rape when, in fact, the charge had been sexual abuse.

Meta platforms agreed to pay Trump $25 million after Instagram and Facebook suspended his accounts following the Jan. 6 riot. That led to Twitter being bought by Elon Musk, which led to Twitter becoming X, which led to Bluesky.

Now, both liberals and conservatives have online news feeds to confirm their biases and reinforce their hatred of those on the other side. What a great time for Facebook to end fact-checking.

Rep. Silva’s bill won’t fix any of that. It’s a modest effort that only applies to proceedings by the Legislature and governor. The hope is that the courts will follow with broader protections. But, it’s something.

The press has always had a frosty relationship with government. We’re naturally suspicious of them, and they are undoubtedly frustrated by much of our reporting. But there has always been a grudging understanding in the past that both are needed for the system to work well. I’m not sure that’s the case anymore.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com. Walter Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.