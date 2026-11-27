Jan. 19 marks the start of the 2027 legislative session, and a new senate majority leader will be spearheading the agenda, which will undoubtedly include discussion about the future of data centers.

Over the past year, Project Jupiter, the data center campus being built in Santa Teresa, has received pushback from community members concerned about its impact on the natural resources, public lands and residents of southern New Mexico.

In the upcoming legislative session, those concerns will be addressed as lawmakers introduce bills that will determine the future of data centers in the state. Senator Linda Trujillo, who was elected senate majority leader in early October, will lead and organize the agenda of her caucus.

She says to not only expect legislation to be pushed for a statewide moratorium on data centers, but also a complete ban, which she says she’s “concerned about.”

“I struggle with that ban because I had the opportunity to go to Reno, Nevada and see a completely green data center,” she said.

She’s talking about Redwood Materials located in Northern Nevada. According to their website, a battery recycling site was repurposed into a data center campus powered almost entirely by its own microgrid and run by solar panels and second-life EV batteries.

“That's real innovation,” Trujillo said.

Project Jupiter is being constructed from the ground up and requires different types and amounts of resources given its location and scale. Lack of transparency and accountability from involved parties on how the project will impact the environment, has led to many people’s trust being broken in data centers.

While Trujillo’s not quite on board the no-more-data-centers train, she understands things may have to be handled differently in order for such innovation to be realized here.

She says she’s not at liberty to say who, but there’s one legislator who is working on a bill which would put up some guardrails.

“I'm really impressed with the guardrails that they're developing, which have everything from protecting our natural resources, including water and clean air, to prevailing wages,” Trujillo said.

The future of data centers is yet to be determined, but things like economic development, water security and infrastructure have long been issues in southern New Mexico.

Though Trujillo is new to her position, she says she’s already been meeting with other democratic senators to learn about the priorities of their communities.

“We're also looking at rural communities for economic development," she said. "That's a little bit harder to do. So, I don't have a lot of examples of how that might look. But we are trying to explore options for how we can help rural, smaller communities get some sort of an economy in their community so that people don't have to leave that neighborhood to drive to jobs and spend an hour each way on the road.”