Scott Brocato talks with Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's "Book of the Day" podcast, about some of the year's best books from the annual "Books We Love" list.

Scott Brocato:

This year's annual Books We Love list totals 387. How many books have you personally read this year?

Andrew Limbong:

I personally read...let me check on the old Google spreadsheet...I think I'm somewhere in the 50s this year. That's where I'm at.

Scott Brocato:

I think that's where you were last year. I think you read 54, if I'm not mistaken, when I talked to you last year around this time.

Andrew Limbong:

Oh yeah, I mean, so yeah, right on schedule (Laughs).

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Scott Brocato:

Were there books this year that you kind of went into with low expectations and like, wow, it really hooked you and we were pleasantly surprised by the end?

Andrew Limbong:

Yeah! So there's a book that I wrote about for Books We Love this year called "Palaces of the Crow." It's by Ray Nayler. This is about a couple of kids who are...This takes place during World War II, and a couple of kids who are on the run from various factions on their own in the Lithuanian forest. And they end up finding each other and deciding to sort of help each other and keep each other safe because they figured that's the only way that they're going to get out of this alive. That's the historical fiction part.

There's a sci-fi aspect too because one of the kids has the ability to talk to crows, and these crows end up helping them out. And at first it's a bit more of a transactional relationship, right? Like you give me treats, I'll like do a lookout for you and that sort of thing. But then it grows into like a really strong and powerful bond between the two.

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Honestly, I've been interested in Nayler for a while. He's been on my radar, but I haven't had a chance to read any of his work. And to be 100% completely honest, between just the two of us, I ended up picking up this book because the cover looked cool. (Laughs)

Scott Brocato:

I've done that! I've purchased books because I like the cover. And whether I like the book or not, remains to be seen.

Andrew Limbong:

Yeah, and then I cracked it open and I was reading the first page, and there's one of those things where it's like, I'm reading the second and the third, and then I actually have other things to do, but I'm still like, oh wow, look at that. And it ended up being a really lovely book.

Scott Brocato:

Well, let's talk about some of the books that are on the list. First of all, let's dive into this book, "El Paso, Five Families and One Hundred Years of Blood, Migration, Race, in Memory" by El Paso author Jazmine Ulloa, of particular interest to our listeners because we're on the borderland here in Las Cruces. Tell me about that book and why that book is so special.

Andrew Limbong:

So we, how NPR works, how Books We Love works, is that we send out a call to everybody on that works here, right? And so it's not just us in the books department. It is every reporter and every editor and every producer. And so people who have various beats and stuff like that, come in. And I think you get a lot of really good and deep reported books that way, because a lot of people are interested in the stuff that they're covering, right? And seeing what the work of their stuff.

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And so this book is a really hefty work of journalism. And it covers El Paso throughout, like, centuries through the stories of five families. And it's one of those things where you zoom in to zoom out, right? You focus in on the core story of these people to learn kind of like a lot about America and how the way the country works. And it calls El Paso the sort of, like, Ellis Island, right? The Ellis Island. of the South. And it uses the stories of these families to sort of show how important this borderland city is to the country.

Scott Brocato:

Well, another book that I've actually purchased but haven't read yet—I'm a Kindle reader and it's in my queue--

Andrew Limbong:

It happens to the best of us.

Scott Brocato:

(Laughs) Well, those Kindle Daily Deals, and I bought this book as one of those deals: "Famesick" by Lena Dunham. Have you read it? And did you read her previous book, "Not That Kind of Girl?"

Andrew Limbong:

I wasn't a big "Girls" fan when it came out (on HB0), but I think my wife was rewatching it recently and then I hopped on board. So it was like during COVID or something like that and I was really in love with it.

This is her memoir of that time in her life when she was coming up in "Girls." And I think I found it such a thoughtful and honest look at what that time in culture was like; that sort of, you know, we can call it like hipster era, right, of the mid to late 2000s, and the relationships that she formed while on that show, and also the relationships that were strained, right? I think you get the sense of creative partnerships, long-running ones, like the ones that she had being the steady thing, and it's not necessarily, there is a lot of tension there, and it has stuff about her illness.

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I think for any fans of Girls will know that Dunham is a fantastic writer. Her pen game is strong, and that is no different in this memoir. There's a lot of really sharp writing in this. Like, say what you would like, no matter how you feel about "Girls" or how you feel about Dunham personally or whatever, I think you go into this book experiencing somebody working at like a high level of writing.

Scott Brocato:

Let's talk about some of your favorites on the fiction side. You chose "Partita" by Barbara Kingsolver, whose previous book was the Pulitzer Prize winning "Demon Copperhead." So what is "Partita" about?

Andrew Limbong:

So "Partita" is about this woman who's a piano teacher, but she was on track to be a superstar in the classical piano world. And like that was her ticket out of Appalachia, right? And so it's written in this dual timeline sort of frame where you know that she doesn't actually make it, but you're also along the ride with her as she's attempting to "make it."

And while she's in college, she meets this guy and she falls in love and then her dreams sort of gets derailed. I found it such a beautiful, touching story of what it's like when life doesn't work out the way you wanted it to, and about how loving something so much doesn't necessarily mean that you're gonna get it, right?

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You know, you mentioned "Demon Copperhead." I think this might be a controversial take, but I like this book better than "Demon Copperhead." I know people love "Copperhead," but I think it's one of those books where she came in waving a flag of like, "I'm gonna write an important book! I'm gonna write a book about like the state of America and the state of the opioid crisis and the state of like class warfare in this country!" Right? And that stuff does occur in "Partita," but it's a lot more intimate. It's a lot, I guess, like "smaller." And that's the kind of stuff that just attracts me more.

Scott Brocato:

On the nonfiction side, this book is going to be released on the first of December, according to Amazon: "Weird Era, How Pitchfork Changed Music Forever," a memoir by Ryan Schreiber. Why is that one of your picks? And for those who aren't familiar, what is Pitchfork?

Andrew Limbong:

Pitchfork is a website that reviews music. And Pitchfork came of age and came into power sort of as the internet was rising and as the power of the music, the physical music magazine, was dwindling, right? And it was a big deal in sort of like indie music, but then it sort of delved into pop and hip hop and electronic. And at the peak of its power, it could make or break people's careers, right?

And what I found interesting about it is that if you were reading, if you read the website, that the types of reviews that you used to publish, it wasn't just like, "Oh yeah, this was a good album. I like this album because it was good and I heard the sounds and it was nice." They were trying to push their writing as far as it could go, right? They were being fun, they're being irreverent, but they're also trying to be creative.

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I think I talk to people about it, even if they don't care about indie music, if they don't care about Pitchfork as a website, it's an interesting look into a company that is trying to use writing matter, to make writing matter, to make the written word, the written act of criticism matter. And I think it's a really interesting look at how to do that and the pitfalls that can come with it. Because like I said, they could break people's careers and sometimes they did that responsibly and sometimes they did that irresponsibly.

NPR's complete Books We Love 2026 list can be found here.