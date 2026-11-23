The Community Monitoring Committee related to Project Jupiter held its second meeting in Sunland Park on Saturday.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 1 p.m.,was delayed because of heavy traffic on I-10 due to a planning closure from Anthony to Trans Mountain, which some committee members were stuck in and prevented the committee from reaching a quorum on time..

At around 1:40 the meeting started, the members approved by-laws that were discussed at the last meeting, and they threw out ideas for the first couple of information meetings.

The first meetings are tentatively scheduled for January 9th and Jan 30th at the Sunland Park Sports Complex. The first meeting will be about water quantity and the second about water quality.

" Water definitely rose to the top in terms of priority for examination both by the committee and by the public," Moorer said.

That was Lynn Moorer, committee chair. She listed experts that she has contacted and could most likely participate in the information meetings including people from The Office of the State Engineer, The New Mexico Environment Department and The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

Meetings are intended to be very relaxed and allow for attendees to have open discussions with committee members. At upcoming informational meetings, they will also be able to ask the experts questions.

" The public's ability to enter into brief episodes of dialogue with us or asking their questions really is a key part of this process. Cause this is a new kind of animal to this kind of citizens committee that is studying, studying, studying, studying, regarding so many aspects of a very important issue. Then they're coming along I think and it will be good for everyone, it'll be good for the citizens of throughout Doña Ana County," Moorer said.

Sunland Park resident, Jesus Baquera, was present at the meeting. He opposes Project Jupiter and attends meetings to advocate for his home.

Jesus Baquera speaking at the Community Monitoring Committee related to Project Jupiter

"It's more about giving them information about how we feel. Let's say the people who live here," Baquera said.

He said he is worried about the impact on wildlife and the overall environment.

"Have they dome any studies on how it's going to affect us in general other than it's goanna affect our air, light pollution, noise pollution, so it's something awful," he said.

Moorer says that as Project Jupiter continues to develop more questions will arise, and the committee is ready to provide information for the public. She mentioned the booms that were heard in the area earlier this month.

"Not sure the extent to which they're connected to project Jupiter but at least the citizens want to have that delved into. Then we have a lot of things to look at. And we'll continue working at that as long as we're able to do that ," Moorer said.

Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart has commented on social media that those booms were not related to the data center project.

County commissioners approved this committee on August 11th.

Moorer claims that the county has been undermining previously agreed upon matters like answering questions from the portal that the county opened several months ago, potentially providing experts and committee members reimbursement for travel, and providing refreshments for meetings.

"The disturbing part is the pattern that it demonstrates. If they are unwilling to keep the agreements with us, we are concerned that we will not be able to come to agreements with our experts. That is not fair to any professional," Moorer said.

According to the committee resolution, No.2026-101 the county agreed to provide refreshments for information forums etc. "utilizing existing funds within the County Managers Office, or through a request for special allocation of funds by the Board."

The resolution does not mention gas reimbursement. Moorer said that after the committee approved a fuel stipend of $60 a month at the last meeting, one of the assisting county managers reached out and said that the county would not pay the stipend because it violates the anti-donation clause of the state constitution.

Committee members approved a motion to request the county for fuel reimbursement per IRS and county guidelines, which would be 76 cents per mile.

There are 11 members on the committee. Each commissioner chose two from their district, and Chair Manual Sanchez was able to choose a third person from any district.