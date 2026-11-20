United Healthcare has invested $11 million to improve senior housing apartments in Las Cruces and Roswell.

Dean Bailey has lived at Montana Meadows for five years and says he has enjoyed living there.

“I've grown used to it. They have different little events and programs that they bring to you here. And these events can be bingo. That's one of my specialties, I like to come to bingo,” Bailey said.

In April, Bailey’s unit is expected to go through renovations, which he says he is looking forward to.

“I don't have marks or scratches or Crayola colors on the wall or anything, I mean it's clean. But they're just going to come through and re-update everything. I'm looking forward to it, I'm all for updating. I was comfortable the way it is but if they want to update it, I welcome it,”

The units all have a similar layout. Upon entering the living room, the kitchen is visible to the right it included a small island and regular kitchen appliances like a fridge and stove. Across from the kitchen is the bedroom.

Renovations include upgrading windows, roofing, and making common rooms accessible for all residents, including those in wheelchairs. The interior renovations include new kitchen appliances and cabinets, bathroom fixtures, and flooring.

United Healthcare, in collaboration with Redwood Housing, has provided $11 million to Montana Meadows so that all 80 units can be remodeled. Part of this funding will also go into renovating 60 units in Roswell.

During the tour, Julie Knorr, senior project manager with Redwood Housing, showed the apartments before and after renovations. Knorr noted that some units would be ADA compliant, and residents could request special accommodations like grab bars or walk in showers as well.

“We’re making a lot of adjustments so that everyone has equal access to all of the amenities and the units so that they can have a better quality of life,” Knorr said.

According to data from Housing New Mexico Mortgage and Finance Authority, “54% of seniors renting single family attached homes are cost burdened as of 2023, roughly equal to the 53% who were cost burdened in 2019.”

“A lot of attention, as it should, goes into new construction of affordable housing, but renovation work is equally important. To keep properties that are affordable to maintain them as affordable housing. And not just maintain them but maintain them well,” Knorr said.

Redwood Housing specializes in renovating affordable senior housing. Knorr said that New Mexico is a great place to work because the local support has been helpful to make the work efficient.

Mayor Pro Tem, John Muñoz, toured the apartments and noted that the renovations were thoughtful and helped to provide not only better housing but better access to resources for seniors.

“Our seniors have been there for us for so many years. Now it's time for us to be there for them as a community,” Muñoz said.

The renovations are expected to be completed by June of next year. During the renovation, residents are placed in temporary housing and can move back in within 30 days.