Scott Brocato talks with Caleb Hubbard, NMSU assistant professor at NMSU's Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology, and Weed Science, about the New World screwworm outbreak and the new guide he co-authored.

Scott Brocato:

For those who are still unfamiliar with it, talk about the New World screwworm and its origin.

Caleb Hubbard:

Yeah, so the New World screwworm is kind of this problematic pest that we have currently here in the United States. The problem with it really is that the flies, the adult flies, they're attracted to open wounds. The female flies go and they lay eggs on these open wounds, or those eggs hatch essentially into maggots. And then those maggots, they're feeding on living flesh. And so this is very different than the kind of the rest of the flies that you might think of: your run-in-the-mill kind of blow flies; these shiny green blue flies that you see on your dog poop or around dumpsters. These are feeding on living flesh. And so they are very, very damaging, and they essentially will invade any warm-blooded animal. We traditionally are thinking mammals, but we've actually had a case in a chicken as well.

And so the species originates in South America. where it then in the 1930s moved up into the United States. And so we had it natively in the United States through the 30s, 40s, 50s, into the 60s, where we then eradicated it from the United States and we pushed it into Mexico. And by 1982, we no longer had any outbreaks, and we were pushing it down into Mexico. We pushed it out of Mexico into Panama by 2006. And that's essentially where it stayed until the last three or four years besides an outbreak that we had in 2016.

Judy Gallagher Adult New World Screwworm Fly (NWS) with characteristic large orange/red eyes and metallic colored body.

Scott Brocato:

Well, since the borders opened back up to livestock, there's been additional screwworm outbreaks. Do you think it was the right time to open the borders when they did?

Caleb Hubbard:

That's a really kind of challenging question. I will say that the animals that are coming across the border, that's likely not how we're getting these cases into the United States. There's really, really strict protocols both from USDA side and our livestock board. Any animal that's coming across is treated for ticks, and then they're treated essentially prophylactically for New World screwworm. I'm not super concerned that those animals are coming across the border and they're infested.

One of the main concerns that I think a number of us had though, is the fact that as the borders opened up, especially really rapidly, is that you have movement of animals to those border crossings from Mexico. And so the way that this fly, essentially, and we have these cases that are moving, we don't really think it's the adult fly that's picking up and flying from one location to another. There's literature that says that these flies can fly up to 12 1/2 miles from one location to another. But the thing is, and the way that I really like to describe it, is they're not going to go from one place to 12 1/2 miles. It's just like if you're driving down the road and you have some crying kids in the background and they're saying that they're hungry, are you going to go to the McDonald's that's 12 1/2 miles away? No, you're going to go to the next exit. And so the thing is that the fly is going to go from one location to maybe 200 yards away where they find another animal.

And so the reason that we've seen the movements through Mexico and essentially movement here in the United States, is really through infested animals and it's not the adult fly. And so the biggest concern that we had with the borders opening is that you then had this influx of animals, that some of them likely are infested, that then are moving closer to the border. And when you have those animals that are closer to the border, it means that there's a higher likelihood that you have infestations that are occurring in companion animals.

Or, you know, a big concern and something that we don't really know how to deal with is wildlife. And so if I were to have to guess, the way that we had cases move across the border was in our wildlife or in, Fido, your dog that's coming back when a family visited their family in Mexico and they came back across. And again, that's no fault of theirs. It's just kind of the nature of how we're seeing these movements likely occurring.

USDA Close-up photo of New World screwworm pupae with characteristic dark brown appearance. These pupae are from the Panama – United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Screwworm (COPEG) facility in Panama. In the field, pupal densities are much lower, and pupae are generally found individually in the soil.

Scott Brocato:

What concerns would there be for humans getting it?

Caleb Hubbard:

Yeah, so there is a concern for humans to contract New World screwworm, myiasis, or essentially these maggots that are feeding on living vertebrate flesh. In Mexico, there's been, Mexico and Central America, there's been something like 2,500 human cases. And I couldn't recall the numbers off the top of my head, but it's somewhere around 50 human deaths actually that have occurred. And so it is a concern, especially for some of our more vulnerable populations that we have. And so this is something our health department really is kind of messaging to physicians and nurses about this is something to be looking at.

But to date, we've had no kind of transmission cases that were locally acquired with New World Screwworm. There was one case back in August or September of last year. And that person came from a country that had new world screwworm endemically there. And so they came into the United States and they were infested, but they didn't contract that in the United States. They contracted it, I believe, in El Salvador. But there is a concern and it's something for people to think about.

But also, I think most of us would recognize, oh, I have a wound. And you would notice if you had maggots in your wound. And so I don't think of it as something that people should be panicking about when it comes to--well, really, overall, I don't think people should be panicking, but I really don't think that people should be worrying from the human side for the most of us, right? Like we would notice and it's something that easily could be treated and you're not gonna see that morbidity and mortality that you see in animal populations that you potentially aren't looking at daily.

Scott Brocato:

Well, let's talk about signs. You mentioned maggots and wounds, getting back to the livestock and animals. What other signs should one look for? And when you see it, what should be done?

Caleb Hubbard:

So the major signs and symptoms that you're going to see: one, interestingly enough, is there's a very specific odor that comes from these wounds. And it's kind of, it's a double punch--not only do you have these maggots that are eating away at living flesh, it's producing these odors that then attract more flies. And it's...once you've smelled it, you recognize it.

I was working with one of the folks here in Dona Ana County that had an animal that was infested, and he was around back in the 60s when we had outbreaks. He was a little kid, but he put some of his animals through the chute and he was looking at them and his wife was standing there and he said, before he even looked at the animal, he was like, "we have New World screwworm." And so that's kind of something, again, until you've smelled it, you're not going to necessarily know.

But some of the other things is looking for wounds that are essentially leaking or expelling fluids; looking for wounds that are kind of not healing and are kind of expanding over time, that's going to be something to look for; as well as some of the normal signs that you would see if an animal is sick, an animal that's isolating themselves: a drooping head, depending on where you have a myiasis case. It might even be something like an animal shaking or exhibiting abnormal conditions.

Or you have an animal that really looks sick because they have a heavy infestation, because this can in a little less than a week, you can see mortality, not always due to the consumption of tissue, that that's what it's doing. But if you have this festering wound that opens you up to bacteria that gets in there, and most of these mortality cases are due to secondary bacterial infections where people or animals go septic because they have bacteria in their blood and then they pass away that way.

Scott Brocato:

I checked the website screwworm.org this morning, and as of today, New Mexico had 37 active cases of screwworms, 44 cumulative animal cases, and three fly detections in ten counties. Does that sound accurate?

Caleb Hubbard:

Mmm-hmm.

Scott Brocato:

So what sort of high-risk factors and conditions like climate contribute to outbreaks?

Caleb Hubbard:

So based on your numbers, just if anyone is interested, that screwworm.org website is updated six days a week. It's not updated on Sundays. And so if you see an influx of cases on Monday, it's just because they allow folks to kind of take off on Sundays. You can get the up-to-date information that is essentially the information that is on there is the same information that I'm getting where I'm sitting in meetings with state and governmental agencies.

And so the big thing is I think it caught a lot of us off guard, really because no one that essentially is alive for the most part ever has really worked with this in the United States. Some folks, some old timers with the USDA that were there in the 1970s outbreaks that we had, yes, they're still around. But for most of us, except for this very isolated incident in 2016, I wasn't alive the last time we had an outbreak. And so environmental or climate conditions, we really thought that we would see, you know, kind of this influx of cases starting in June when we saw our first animal case.

But if we think about the biology of this fly--it comes from South America--it's a more tropical species, really active temperature-wise; they really like somewhere between the 60s and the 80s, I think that's the kind of the temperatures that humans like as well, and they like slightly higher humidity--and so with that, it kind of makes sense that in South Texas and southern New Mexico and even northern Mexico, we had a really hot summer. And so the reason we likely didn't see a drastic increase in cases was because it was just too hot and the environment was too kind of harsh for the flies. But as we've seen temperatures cool off--in southern New Mexico here, we're having some days in the 40s at night, but we're having 60, 70, 80 degree days, kind of that ideal temperature for these flies. And so it kind of has created this almost perfect storm for these flies to be moving around.

On top of that, to add insult to injury with the super El Nino that we're having across the Southwest, we're having historic rains, which is making for ideal habitat for these flies. They really like streams and riparian areas. They like trees and green shrubbery, really because that's going to be an area that you have higher humidity that they can hang out and then kind of one way or another kind of look for their next victim.

And so those are kind of the problems in the environment that we're kind of experiencing. And unfortunately for us here in southern New Mexico, I think a lot of us are really hoping that we get a cold snap, right? And we have a week or two weeks where our highs are in the low to high 40s and nighttime temperatures in the 30s. That would really kind of slow the progression of this fly. Unfortunately, last December here in southern New Mexico--like in early December, I was wearing shorts and a t-shirt--and a lot of people are hopeful.

And I think for some of our northern states or even northern New Mexico, for instance, we're going to get those cold temperatures. This week in Albuquerque, I know that the lows were in the, I saw a news article that the lows were in the 20s. Like that's going to be great for the concern of it spreading to somewhere like Albuquerque. But It is something that, especially for us in kind of the southern portion of the state, for southern Texas, for southern Arizona, for southern California, I don't know if we're going to get those temperatures. Hopefully we do. And I think that's what a lot of people are kind of hoping for. But that's...I don't have all that much confidence just based off of last year's temperatures.

Scott Brocato:

Let's talk about your guide. You co-wrote a recent free guide about the New World screwworm that the Cooperative Extension Service at NMSU released. What went into the decision to create such a guide?

Caleb Hubbard:

Yeah, really the reason behind creating this guide was that I kind of had recognized, really over the last year, since October of last year, I've been giving kind of talks and informational trainings, working with Cooperative Extension and the New Mexico Department of Ag. But we're getting a small group of people--and it's people that are interested in New World screwworm--and I continue to interact with people on a daily basis that I mention it or they ask (about it).

I was at the Bean in Mesilla on Sunday doing some work, and the cashier was like, oh, you know, "You're NMSU faculty." They saw a hat I was wearing. They're like, "What do you work on?" I said, "Well, I'm working on New World screwworm," and he'd never heard of it. And that kind of blows my mind.

But I experienced this. One, I live this every day, and so I forget that people don't know about it. And I've kind of experienced this over the last year. And so for me and my co-authors, really what the idea was, that this is something that hopefully is digestible. There's kind of a solid amount of evidence that you don't have to go kind of searching through the internet to go find just some basic information on this.

And for us it was, if know about it, but you're concerned because maybe your parents don't know or your sibling doesn't know, you can just send them the webpage and they have this one-stop shop essentially. And we included a rather gory image of what an active infestation looks like. So there's maggots, there's kind of a seeping wound, there's some eggs.

Alexis N. Olmos New World screwworm egg masses on an open wound

Scott Brocato:

It's not pretty.

Caleb Hubbard:

No, it's not. Not at all. But that was intentional. And we did that on purpose because I think a lot of people, they either downplay it or they don't know about it, or they don't see the reality of what it looks like. And, you know, this isn't something that is super comfortable for animals. I can't imagine anyone would like something and eating at their flesh. And so this is from a welfare perspective: people that are really concerned about the health and welfare of either their pets or their livestock. It's something to be aware of.

And so really that was the idea is that this is something that you can distribute to anyone and everyone. And that's kind of what I would encourage people to do, is to share it with your family members or share it to your friends that might not know. Because unfortunately, New World screwworm has been something that there's been very few people that have worked on it over the last three or four decades. Research scientists-wise, there's three or four USDA researchers that have kind of been working on this for the last 20 or 30 years.

But oftentimes we forget about things of the past. And so with that, it means that there's not a whole lot of great information online. There's a lot of wrong information. Over the last six or eight months, a lot of different universities and the government have put out really good information that's solid. But for someone that doesn't necessarily know and they just type in "New World screwworm" on Google, you're going to get a lot of information that potentially is factually wrong. And the only way that we can kind of combat this is if people have the proper information, and they're able to then act on that.

Because the biggest thing for us right now is, because we know it's being moved via animal movement, is that people, if they see something weird, they say something. And with saying something in our guide, we have a number of different resources that you can reach out if it's a companion animal, if it's livestock, if it's a human case, where people can go and they can report those cases, because that's really the only way that we can kind of stop this is that if we identify where a case is, we can go treat that animal and we can begin to do control measures in that location. Without that, we're a small but mighty team between our New Mexico Department of Ag, our livestock board, our extension, and then the few academic faculty that are working on this and our teams.

But the thing is that we can't canvas the entire state. And this also plays into Arizona, California, and Texas. And so none of these groups have unlimited resources and unlimited people. And what's occurring right now is that as we continue to see more cases...you kow, USDA has a limited number of people, so they will deploy them to one location. And then we have another case in Arizona; well, then they're taking some of those people from that other case and they're moving them over there.

And then we're really spread thin. And that's kind of what we've experienced. And it's no fault of anyone. It's just kind of the nature of everything. And so really that was the idea, is that if people can understand the biology, they can understand potentially what the impacts are and then kind of what the fly would likely look like. All of these things are potentially things that people can then report and hopefully then we can go and try to mitigate the problem.

Scott Brocato:

Well, it's very thorough. Where can people access it?

Caleb Hubbard:

Yeah, so you can go onto the NMSU extension website. Another thing that you could just Google "New World screwworm biology and identification," and then just type in NMSU extension. You can find it there. There's also been a number of different news articles as well where people have linked it as well. And so it's something that is really accessible Hopefully, and if there is better places that we can advertise it to kind of get it out to more people, I would love that. I'm on the academic side. I'm not on the distribution of information beyond kind of our traditional means. But again, hopefully me talking about this will draw more people to it and they can distribute it more widely.

Scott Brocato:

Well, I'm glad you came in to talk about it with us with KRWG Public Media. Caleb Hubbard, thank you so much for coming in.

Caleb Hubbard:

Absolutely. No, thank you.

You can access the NMSU New World screwworm guide Caleb Hubbard co-authored here.

