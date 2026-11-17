New Mexico Department of Health encourages everyone in the month of November, which is National Diabetes Awareness Month, to get screened for diabetes. KRWG's Susan Morée spoke with Lindsey Goodhue, NMDOH's Diabetes and Cardiovascular Health Section director, to learn why that's important.

Susan Morée:

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. What should people be aware of?

Lindsey Goodhue:

Oh, sure. So it is, and what we here at the New Mexico Department of Health really want people to be aware of is that diabetes really is a serious illness, but what's wonderful about it is that it can actually be prevented or delayed through early detection and lifestyle modifications. And one of the ways that we detect diabetes is actually by screening people for something called prediabetes. And that's a warning sign that you may develop it in the future, but you don't have it yet.

Susan Morée:

And what does that look like exactly?

Lindsey Goodhue:

It's done as a blood draw that your doctor or primary care provider can order for you. And what it really shows is that your A1C levels, which are those levels of sugar that we measure over time in the blood, are high enough to cause concern but not yet high enough to truly have a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

Susan Morée:

And if someone gets screened, what happens if, let's say, they just fill up on a whole bunch of Halloween candy the night before? Could there be potential spikes in your sugar levels, but it might normally not always be that way.

Lindsey Goodhue:

It wouldn't show up on an A1C because that is measuring your sugar levels over a longer period of time. It's kind of showing that long-term level in your blood, not that quick, short-term amount that happens, say, from eating a lot of Halloween candy the night before.

Susan Morée:

Okay. And what happens if someone is told that they are prediabetic? Can they reverse the situation on their own?

Lindsey Goodhue:

So they can, when you have prediabetes, that's your chance to prevent yourself from actually developing type 2 diabetes.And that can be done through things like increasing physical activity. I know most of us don't get enough exercise, but even doing something as little as 30 minutes of moderate activity five days a week can reduce your chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Also, eating a healthier diet, and if your doctor has told you that you have overweight or obesity, losing just a little bit of weight can make a huge difference in preventing type 2 diabetes.

Susan Morée:

And I'm always a little bit curious because you hear type 2 diabetes, but I assume that means there's also a type 1. What's the difference?

Lindsey Goodhue:

Yeah, so type 1 diabetes is a lot of times called childhood diabetes. But that's the type where your pancreas is not functioning the way that it should be. And that one cannot be prevented through diet or exercise or other lifestyle modifications.

Susan Morée:

And if they do develop type 2 diabetes, can they reverse it at that stage or is it too late?

Lindsey Goodhue:

So we don't say that they can necessarily reverse it. Once you've been diagnosed with diabetes, you have diabetes. But you can manage it by eating a healthy and well-balanced diet, kind of in the same way we prevent it through exercising regularly, losing weight if you've been identified as somebody that needs to do that by your doctor, but also working with your healthcare provider to manage it through other ways like medications if they deem that necessary.

Susan Morée:

And what are some of the risk factors for type 2 diabetes?

Lindsey Goodhue:

Oh, yeah, absolutely. So some of those that we can't prevent are things like a family history of diabetes. That's just, our family is our family. But some of the things that can is being physically inactive. So not exercising as much as we all should, eating a diet that's a little higher in things like sugar and other saturated fats and the like that kind of leads to potentially being overweight or having obesity. So all of those things can be risk factors.

Susan Morée:

And if somebody does develop diabetes, does that increase their risk for other disease?

Lindsey Goodhue:

Yes, it does. One of the big diseases associated with diabetes is actually heart disease. Oftentimes diabetes is considered the number one risk factor for developing heart disease. So if you do and have been diagnosed with diabetes, you also do want to work with your doctor to ensure that you're being screened for heart health.

Susan Morée:

And if a person is prediabetic, are there any sort of symptoms that they might recognize themselves?

Lindsey Goodhue:

So you're not going to recognize symptoms in yourself when you're prediabetic. But if you are any kind of concerned, there actually is a short little online test from the American Diabetes Association that you can take to determine if you're at a higher risk for developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. And that can help guide you to potentially get a test from your doctor.

Susan Morée:

Well, thank you so much for taking this time to keep us all informed about diabetes.

Lindsey Goodhue:

Absolutely. Thank you so much for having me.

