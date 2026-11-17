The oldest living veteran in the U.S. lives right here in Las Cruces, and yesterday, a handful of people gathered at his home to celebrate his life and service.

Attendees included leaders of the Black Nurses Association, the NAACP and Mayor Pro Tem John Muñoz.

Bobbie Green, president of the Doña Ana County NAACP led the honors.

“Every chance we get, we should honor this man," Green said. "He has been through some things. He’s seen some things. He's been through two pandemics and survived. He is incredible. When I grow up, Imma be just like him.”

First Lt. James Clayton Flowers was born in 1915, and on Christmas, he will be celebrating his 111th birthday. He spent years both serving in the military and teaching in New York, before settling in Las Cruces with his late wife in 1983.

And Green is right, he has seen a lot.

Flowers is a Tuskegee Airman. According to the National Air and Space Museum, the Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black people allowed to fly for the U.S. military and were racially segregated from their white counterparts while serving the country during World War II.

“It makes me emotional to kind of think about – we are here to witness a contribution that saved the USA,” said Flowers’ cousin, Yvonne Epps-Giddings.

She said she’d always heard about Flowers, but it wasn’t until he was 99 years old that she decided to pay him a visit.

“He's actually helping us, even now, recapture information about our family," she said. "So, I'm glad that he has been able to be around that long, and that I was able to actually get to visit him.”

His other cousin Vivienne Pierce McDaniel is chair of the National Black Nurses Association’s Health Policy Committee, and said Flowers is much more than his military accomplishments.

“He was an educator; he cared about people," she said. "He is just one of the most humble, kind persons, and he said that there's no secrets to living this life like that. You just have to love everybody.”

First Lt. James Clayton Flowers fist bumps retired Lt. Colonel Julia Brown

The kind character Vivienne described was exemplified in the way he interacted with the guests in his house.

He listened attentively to those who spoke, gave out fist bumps and chimed in every once in a while, to say, “thank you.”

And while everyone was celebrating him, he was most excited to see Bettie Green, because she always brings him her homemade apple pie.

After receiving multiple plaques and letters of recognition, including being presented a key to Surry County in Virginia, Flowers was exhausted.

The ceremony ended with photos, cake and a toast from NMSU’s Vice President for Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Teresa Maria Linda Scholz.

“Let's raise our glass to First Lt. Mr. Flowers," she said. "Thank you so much for everything that you've done for our community.”