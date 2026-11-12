"Footloose: The Musical" opens Friday at NMSU

The American Southwest Theatre Company’s production of “Footloose” opens Friday at the ASNMSU Theatre. This stage adaptation, based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon film, features Mario Montiel in Bacon’s role of Ren McCormack, and is directed by Wil Kilroy. Scott Brocato talked with both about the production.

Scott Brocato:

Will Kilroy, let's start with you, the director of Footloose. For the few who haven't seen the movie, tell us what it's about.

Wil Kilroy:

Okay! Well, we've got a small town called Beaumont where they have outlaw dancing. And Ren is someone new that comes to town and he loves to dance and he is starting to buck the establishment because he wants to organize a dance and a lot of conflict ensues.

Scott Brocato:

A lot of religious conflict.

Wil Kilroy:

Yes, there's a preacher who has outlawed dance. He thinks it's just a terrible, sinful thing.

Scott Brocato:

Well, what are some of the differences, key differences, between your stage version, "Footloose: the Musical," and the film?

Wil Kilroy:

Well, if people have loved the iconic songs in the movie, now they're going to get to hear those songs sung live with a live band, with the actors.

Scott Brocato:

Are all the songs from the movie going to be featured?

Wil Kilroy:

Pretty much all the songs that you've heard in the movie, like "Let's Hear It for the Boy" and "Holding Out for a Hero," "Somebody's Eyes" that played on the radio in one sequence of the movie, but now they're all sung live.

Scott Brocato:

Why did you want to direct it?

Wil Kilroy:

Because it's fun! I mean, and plus people recognize it. I went to a restaurant recently and said "Footloose" and the person waiting on us said "Kevin Bacon!" and then started singing "Footloose." So I thought, okay, this is resonating in the community.

Scott Brocato:

Well, it's one of those movies that brings a smile. I mean, it is just fun. I don't think you could call the film great art, but it's fun. And I'm assuming the stage version will be equally fun?

Wil Kilroy:

I think it'll be more fun, because I'll tell you a fun fact that I researched when I saw it again to prepare for this. Kevin Bacon is dancing and doing gymnastics and I thought, wow, he must have been a gymnast before he took this role. And then I researched and read that he had no experience. He had six stunt doubles to do all that work. So he didn't do any of the real dancing or gymnastics in the movie.

Scott Brocato:

So, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, and six stunt doubles for Kevin Bacon for "Footloose." What were some of the challenges of directing it? You're no stranger to directing musicals. What were particular challenges about this one?

Wil Kilroy:

Well, I think the choreography is intense. There are a lot of dance numbers, a lot for the performers to memorize as far as choreography goes. But I had Kacie Bauer and Mikey Tongko, and they did an incredible job as choreographers, and the choreography is super fun. And instead of stunt doubles, you get to see everybody do it live right in front of you. So that's exciting.

Scott Brocato:

No six stunt doubles for Mario Montiel. Welcome!

Mario Montiel:

Thank you.

Scott Brocato:

Well, you are Ren, Ren McCormick in the stage version. Had you seen the film before you took on this role?

Mario Montiel:

I have. I did my studying before I auditioned. So I saw both the original film and then the 2000s film that they came out with too.

Scott Brocato:

Well, what did you think about the Kevin Bacon version when you first saw it?

Mario Montiel:

I mean, I loved it. Everybody loves it. So it's a good movie. It was...I don't think I've ever seen it actually before. I've only ever heard the "Footloose" original song. So it was fun to watch the movie.

American Southwest Theatre Company Mario Montiel (second from right) and cast members of "Footloose: The Musical"

Scott Brocato:

Tell me about Ren, your take on Ren McCormick, the character.

Mario Montiel:

Well, my take on Ren McCormick is I find a little bit of personal...I have some similarities, I guess. So I kind of bring that into the performance. And also I add a little bit more of an angry, masculine tone with Ren a little bit with the help of my director, because I'm a little too nice sometimes, so I add that frustration in there to...

Scott Brocato:

Had to find that inner rebel.

Mario Montiel:

Yeah.

Scott Brocato:

What were other challenges of playing Ren, especially when it comes to the physical aspect of the choreography? You're no stranger to musicals either. We were talking off the air, you were in "The Addams Family, you were Gomez Addams at the NMSU production here a couple years ago.

Mario Montiel:

And then recently "Into the Woods."

Scott Brocato:

And "Into the Woods," yes. So what were some particular physical challenges about this role?

Mario Montiel:

This role was, like Wil said, a lot more dance-heavy, so the dancing was a little bit more challenging. However, I love a good challenge, especially because I've been trying to hone in on my dancing recently. I've been taking about seven dance classes a week here at the university, and I also take separate dance classes outside of the university so getting to actually blend that together was fun and rewarding.

Scott Brocato:

What do--this is for both of you, starting with you Wil--what do you want audiences to take away from this production of "Footloose?"

Wil Kilroy:

Well, great that you asked, because what I do at the beginning of the rehearsal process is let all of the performers give their ideas on that. So the question I ask is, what do you want your audience to do differently tomorrow for having seen your show today? And they all get to ruminate on that and come up with ideas. And some of them were talking about acceptance, about understanding others that are different from you, ultimately forgiveness, and of course for them to just get up and dance and enjoy life. So we had a lot, a whole list of things that we would like the audience to take away.

Scott Brocato:

Is dancing allowed from the audience members?

Wil Kilroy:

Well, you will have that opportunity if you'd like, because some performers will come out into the audience and stir you up. You might even get to sing a couple words of a song as well. So I like audience interaction in my shows, particularly with something like this. So there'll be a little of that, but we won't disturb anybody that is afraid of that.

Scott Brocato:

Mario, I'll rephrase that question to include Wil's question to the cast. What do you want audiences to take away the next day after they see Footloose?

Mario Montiel:

Well, I think that people should be inspired to follow their heart and do what they want, especially when it comes to art and really use that as a form of output. I don't know the word for it, but yeah, don't be afraid to do what you love.

And I think especially now in today's age, especially like right now what's going on in the world, I think it's important to share what you love and to practice dance, to practice art, and to support theater. So I think that this performance is very important because people try to have restrictions on art and theater sometimes. And I think that that's what the show is about, breaking down that barrier and challenging other people's perspectives.

Scott Brocato:

The production has a preview performance Thursday night (November 12) at 5.30?

Wil Kilroy:

Exactly, and all tickets are half price on that Thursday night, and high school students can show their ID income for free.

Scott Brocato:

And then it officially opens this Friday and runs through when?

Wil Kilroy:

And it runs through the 22nd, Sunday the 22nd, right before Thanksgiving week, will be a 2 p.m. matinee.

Scott Brocato:

Wil Kilroy, director of Footloose; Mario Montiel, Ren McCormick, the lead in Footloose. Thank you both for coming in to talk about this with KRWG Public Media.

Both:

Thank you.

Tickets to "Footloose: The Musical" may be purchased at nmsutheatre.ludus.com

