Project Jupiter funds to go to CRRUA for water tank improvements

$3 million will be going to Sunland Park for cleaning and refurbishment of water tanks maintained by the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.

The request made by CRRUA to the county outlines that the money will go into tank improvements, altitude control valve replacements, improvements to the access road and drainage, and security fencing.

This money comes from the $50 million GRT proceeds outlined in the Project Jupiter Community Benefits Agreements that will go back into Doña Ana for water and wastewater improvements.

Co-Acting County Manager Stephen Lopez said the county has had a total of $10 million for about a month and called the CRRUA allotment a high-priority issue.

The remaining $7 million will be distributed amongst qualifying water and wastewater systems in Doña Ana County. Commissioners approved an application process Tuesday for "water and wastewater project funding from partner local government, mutual domestic, or similar systems."

There are 37 domestic water utilities throughout the county. Commissioners will look through applications and decide who the money goes to.

Opponent of the data center, and County Commissioner- elect Daisy Maldonado, pointed out during public comment that Project Jupiter representatives said they were going to provide $10 million specifically for Santa Teresa.

She said it felt like CRRUA had to beg for the money during the work session, even though it had been previously promised.

"Why have you all and the companies, why did you promise that if it was not intended? The people of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa deserve better, and you all know this because you are a part of CRRUA. This should have been an easy decision and a $10 million check to fix what needs to be fixed there," Maldonado said.

Commissioner Susana Chaparro clarified that the $3 million allocation will not bar the City of Sunland Park from requesting more money from the $7 million.

Kiki Garden, opponent of Project Jupiter, said the monetary resources provided by the data center can be used throughout the county to address community issues like floods, unforeseen natural disasters, and employment.

"I wanted to see more proactive measures than an application process for small water municipal providers to bear the burden of fixing an issue that should be a community issue, right?"

Funds will be distributed in two waves. The first application deadline for utilities is December 10th.