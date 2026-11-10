Lori Martinez sworn in to fill New Mexico House District 37 vacancy

New Mexico's 37th district finally has a representative.

Representative-elect Lori Martinez will fill the vacant New Mexico House District 37 position.

Doña Ana County Commissioners officially appointed Martinez at Tuesday's board meeting. She was sworn in during the meeting by the current County Clerk and Secretary of State-elect, Amanda López Askin.

The position was left vacant in July when former state representative Joanne Ferrary retired before her term was up. Ferrary held the position since 2017. Commissioners left the position vacant until after the Nov. 3rd election.

Martinez won with 65% of votes against Republican candidate Isabella Solis.

In her victory speech on election night, Martinez said that about five years ago, Ferrary encouraged her to run for the house district 37 seat, even though she said she never thought of running for office.

Lori Martinez gives victory speech on election night

“But after a few people suggested it, started thinking about it and all of a sudden here we are five years later and we're doing the work. So, thank you for that. Thank you to Joanne for her enormous contributions to house district 37 and also for her faith in me,” she said.

She also spoke about healthcare and restoring Affordable Care Act subsidies as items that she would work on as representative.

“We need a New Mexico that is Thriving not just surviving not just having to think about paycheck to paycheck. And I am so excited, and so humbled and so honored that you all have chosen to place your faith in me to do that,” she said.

Martinez will fill the existing vacancy through December 31st and will begin her two-year term January 1st.