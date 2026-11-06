"Land of the People: Nde benah" opens Saturday at the Branigan Cultural Center

The latest “Land of the People” exhibit, opening Saturday at the Branigan Cultural Center, will feature the Chiricahua Apache Nation. Scott Brocato spoke with museum curator Analisa Torres about the exhibit.

Scott Brocato:

Talk about the (Chiricahua) tribe and what the exhibit will be highlighting.

Analisa Torres:

Yeah, so the Chiricahua Apache Nation is our fifth group in the Land of the People exhibit. This group is primarily kind of in the western area of New Mexico and Arizona where they still reside today. They also traditionally have some movement down in northern Mexico, so their history is very moving all over the place.

There are many well-known Chiricahua Apache members throughout the years, and today they are working together to gather and unite the thousands of Chiricahua Apache descendants who are still living in their land, which is Nde Benah, similar to the name of the title. And so they're actively involved in preserving the remains of their lifeways and cultural knowledge to strengthen ties between the descendants and the current generations.

So this exhibit kind of goes over that, very similar to the other exhibits and groups that we featured. There's a brief historical section that just talks about the displacement of their group and their historical ties to the land. And then we talk more about some plants, their uses today, and also historically.

And then at the last half of the section, we actually are featuring many Chiricahua Apache artists. So we do have a large handful of artwork being displayed. And also in that historical section, we do have some really notable artifacts, including some works by the well-renowned sculpturist Alan Hauser.

Analisa Torres

Scott Brocato:

And the exhibit runs from November 7th through January 30th, 2027, with an opening reception Saturday at 9 A.m. What will be some of the events and highlights on opening day?

Analisa Torres:

So as some people may know, there is also the Veteran's Day parade going on at the same time. So our event will be from 9 to noon. During our event from 9 to 11 o'clock outdoors, we'll have opening remarks, drumming. We have singers, native flute performances, and just kind of some outdoor performances as well as talks from nation members about traditional stories, the contemporary artwork made in the exhibit, some Chiricahua Apache members knew Alan Hauser. We'll talk about that and also just talk about the Chiricahua Apache Nation and kind of what they're doing today. And so this, as mentioned, will go from 9 to noon.

And as I mentioned, just because the parade is going on at the same time, we recommend those who are visiting to get here early and be aware of the street closures on Main and Water Street and some of the surrounding cross streets. So you're welcome to park at the City of Las Cruces/the City (Branigan) Library parking and walk on over.

And just be aware as the opening reception ends at noon, the parade will go on til 1. So just be aware of those road closures and the other events going on.

Analisa Torres

Scott Brocato:

And there'll be one more exhibit for Land of the People after this one featuring the Gila Apache. Are you able to give us a preview that one?

Analisa Torres:

So the Gila Apache will be our last group, very similar to all of them. They'll have a great foundation in historical objects, kind of some background information on the group and what they're doing today. But I think this will be a great exhibit. They have many members in our local community that they'll talk about and kind of their strides today working towards federal recognition.

Scott Brocato:

And where can people go to find out more information?

Analisa Torres:

So you can visit our website at www.lascruces.gov/museums. We also do have the Land of the People website. It's same www.lascruces.gov/land of the people. You can also reach us on our Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok under the username LCMuseums.