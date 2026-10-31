Fall back Sunday to standard time

Time changes can be harmful to both physical and mental well-being. KC Counts talked about that with Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, professor of Public Health at NMSU, who's done research on the topic. Here's a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

Well, let me start by just acknowledging we call this one the good time change. Right, Dr. Khubchandani? Because we're gaining an hour. But it can still wreak havoc with our bodies. Tell us about how your research has revealed how the time change affects people.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

So, we have a couple of things in progress, and a couple of papers published. What we did is we compiled all the global evidence that exists through clinical trials, studies, and the most recent compilation was about mental health and sleep. And we find that any kind of time change or clock resetting does have effects on the heart, the brain, the body, especially among people who have sleep problems, or those who have mental health issues that are pre-existing. These are the populations that have a lot of difficulty resetting and rescheduling their life around these changes. And there's a lot of evidence to show that our brain has a clock and you can try and force it to change, but the body does not change accordingly; because the brain changes and the heart has to change, the lungs have to change, the intestines have to change. And that's where we have this conflict where people may start now having Seasonal Affective Disorder, heart disease, stroke, even if not immediately, maybe a few weeks later. That's what we have been finding.

KC Counts:

So even this time change can negatively affect people?

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

In studies, they show that immediately after this time change, we gain an hour. So it may increase people's outdoor activities, give them more time for recreation. And for the first few days, it may seem beneficial, but within a few weeks, people may start looking at onset of seasonal affective disorder, issues with sleep, or pre-existing sleep disorders accentuate. And maybe in a few weeks also we see some cardiovascular diseases and mental health problems that are newer onset. For example, if the evenings become darker, people may start having symptoms of depression now. The first time diagnosis with seasonal affective disorders may happen now.

KC Counts:

I see. So I am team standard time. If we stay on a certain time, which I guess - I think that the consensus is we should stop changing time, right? I haven't met anyone in a long time that likes the time change, but we should stay on standard time and not Daylight Saving Time, right?

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

Yeah, I think before 2023, almost half of the world had this trend. And after 2023, only a third of the people around the world experience this. In the United States, we have 48 states still struggling with this. Hawaii, Arizona don't practice it. 19 states have legislation now to stop this practice. But I think a lot depends on Congress and if they can get over the political discussions and do what's best for people, that could help. I mean, there has been discussion with the Sunshine Protection Act, but I don't see a lot of movement there. You know, there's minor benefit with maybe tourism and outdoor recreation, but health-wise, there's not enough benefit. There are accidents, loss of productivity, people trying to struggle. with school children and work. So it doesn't seem like we have a major benefit. And large territories like maybe Russia, big chunks of land in Asia don't practice this. So I don't know why we are still stuck with this.

KC Counts:

Well, I think that could apply to any number of things, right, that we might be a little behind on. Weren't we supposed to have picked up the metric system by now?

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

Yeah, yeah, and when the whole world is not doing it because they've maybe realized the health loss, and productivity loss, maybe we need to stop it as well. And 2 states in our nation are a classic example.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, Dr. Khubchandani, is there any good advice as far as research for people and how to maybe just gear up for the time change? Because it is happening...

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

Yeah, I think one of the things that I would practice myself is try to get more sunshine. every day as much as you can, especially here we get a lot of sunshine around the border. Number 2, plan for your routines maybe a week in advance or a few days in advance and get practicing the new routine. Maintain good lifestyle, exercise, good diet, and avoid a lot of coffee or screen time before sleeping. I think that's where we have a dual problem now.

KC Counts:

How about research, places to go to learn more about how your body may be impacted and ways to mitigate that?

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

Yeah, people can go to Medscape, Medline, look at original studies and also understand how this functions. We have a part in the brain that is like a tiny, tiny part, the supranucleus. It's a small clock and then we have to readjust it, force it. It sets our rhythm, circadian rhythm. So get to the bottom of the physiology and understand how your body reacts and then accordingly shape your life.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, beautiful days to do it here [get sunshine]. So we just have to take advantage when we can. Thanks so much for talking with us about this.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani:

Oh, thank you.

You can read one study here and find more information on how the time change to DST impacts health here.

Remember to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks Sunday.