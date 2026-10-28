New World Screwworm cases confirmed in Doña Ana County

New Mexico animal health officials have confirmed two cases of New World screwworm in Doña Ana County: one in a sheep on the New Mexico State University campus in Las Cruces, and one in a cow at an off-campus location.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, state and federal officials are expanding surveillance and fly-trapping efforts around affected locations to identify additional cases and determine whether the pest has spread beyond the affected animals. Fly traps have been placed on the NMSU campus as part of these efforts.

“Early detection is critical to containing New World screwworm and protecting animal health,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Holeck with the New Mexico Livestock Board. “We encourage the campus community to know the warning signs and report suspicious wounds or infestations promptly.”

New World screwworm flies lay eggs in wounds or openings in living tissue. After hatching, the larvae feed on living tissue and can cause serious injury or death if left untreated. Infestations can affect livestock, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, people.

Signs to watch for include:



Wounds that fail to heal or become progressively worse

Maggots in wounds or other body openings.

Foul-smelling discharge from wounds.

Unusual irritation, discomfort or signs of pain around an injury.

What an infested zone means for Las Cruces residents

Animal health officials establish an infested zone extending at least 12.4 miles around an affected location to support surveillance and help prevent the pest from spreading. Because cases have been confirmed in Doña Ana County, residents should consult the current infested-zone map at ScrewwormNM.org to determine whether their property falls within a designated zone.

Infested zones do not restrict residents’ everyday activities. However, specific requirements apply to animals originating within these zones. Before animals can be moved within or out of an infested zone, they generally must be inspected within five days of movement, meet identification requirements and receive treatment when required. Additional documentation or approval may also be necessary. Animal owners should review current requirements and contact the New Mexico Livestock Board before moving animals from an affected zone.

Anyone who observes these signs in an animal should avoid handling or moving the animal and immediately contact the New Mexico Livestock Board. Anyone who suspects an infestation in a person should seek prompt medical attention.

“Protecting animal health requires awareness and action from all of us,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “With cases now confirmed in Doña Ana County, we encourage the NMSU community and surrounding residents to stay vigilant, recognize the warning signs and report concerns quickly.”