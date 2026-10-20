Train derailment causes road closure

Doña Ana Road is closed between Lujan Road and Highway 187 due to a train derailment, according to a social media post by the Doña Ana County Government Center.

Motorists must use alternate routes to allow crews to safely complete their work to clear the roadways. Doña Ana Road is expected to reopen by Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported. There was no word on the cause of the derailment or what the train was carrying.

This is a developing story. KRWG Public Media has reached out to county officials to learn more and will update this story when additional details are available.