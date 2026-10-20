© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LCPS board votes to offer Alma d’Arte amended lease after default

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published October 20, 2026 at 9:33 PM MDT
The Las Cruces Public School Board listens to a presentation.
Noah Raess
The Las Cruces Public School Board listens to a presentation.

The Las Cruces Public School Board voted that they will write an amended lease with Alma d’Arte after the charter school defaulted on its current one.

No discussion was held before the board voted unanimously to tender an amended lease, allow the property to be sublet, and draft a memorandum of understanding with the school. Alma d’Arte operates out of the district-owned building at 402 W. Court Ave.

No details of the default were shared at the meeting.

This vote comes almost a month after a closed executive session was held by the LCPS school board to discuss the lease.

According to an audit for fiscal year 2025, the charter school was listed as having four material weaknesses, the most serious category, including issues with paying payroll tax, discrepancies with fund balances, and lack of proper controls over payroll. The audit also listed five other findings including an over $100,000 contract the school couldn’t show was properly procured, and missing governing council minutes.

Alma d’Arte is currently on the state's list of charter schools looking to renew their charter this year.
Local News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess