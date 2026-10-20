LCPS board votes to offer Alma d’Arte amended lease after default

The Las Cruces Public School Board voted that they will write an amended lease with Alma d’Arte after the charter school defaulted on its current one.

No discussion was held before the board voted unanimously to tender an amended lease, allow the property to be sublet, and draft a memorandum of understanding with the school. Alma d’Arte operates out of the district-owned building at 402 W. Court Ave.

No details of the default were shared at the meeting.

This vote comes almost a month after a closed executive session was held by the LCPS school board to discuss the lease.

According to an audit for fiscal year 2025, the charter school was listed as having four material weaknesses, the most serious category, including issues with paying payroll tax, discrepancies with fund balances, and lack of proper controls over payroll. The audit also listed five other findings including an over $100,000 contract the school couldn’t show was properly procured, and missing governing council minutes.

Alma d’Arte is currently on the state's list of charter schools looking to renew their charter this year.