El Paso County Courthouse evacuated due to heavy smoke

EL PASO, TX — El Paso County officials said the county courthouse had to be evacuated Monday morning due to heavy smoke in the building.

It will remain closed the rest of the day.

El Paso Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesus Salmeron told KVIA-TV that a transformer controlling one of the elevators caught fire and that it was contained to that location.

No injuries were reported.

The main early voting location located at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse was temporarily relocated to the South El Paso Senior Center at 600 S. Ochoa Street.

Voters can still call the El Paso County Elections Department at 915-273-3597 for any election-related questions.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will resume business at their next scheduled meeting on October 26.